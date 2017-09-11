Latest update September 11th, 2017 9:51 PM

DPI, Guyana

Security improves at West Demerara Regional Hospital

Sep 11, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 11, 2017

The West Demerara Regional Hospital’s administrator, on Thursday (September 7) evening, notified Minister within Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings that security provisions at the hospital have shown improvement.

This was highlighted during an in-house meeting with the hospital’s department heads and Regional Democratic Council representatives.

Minister within Minstry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings listening to Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) Jennifer Ferreira-Dougall.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) agreed to strengthen security at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), after doctors and other health workers highlighted the facility’s poor arrangements. There were also charges of verbal and physical abuse meted out to hospital staff by residents of Region 3, Essequibo Islands/West Demerara.

WDRH Administer Sanjay Persaud explained that the 24-hour security provided by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) stationed at the outpatient department has improved, however, the facility is encountering issues “in terms of efficiency” with the security personnel.

Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) Jennifer Ferreira-Dougall explained that the contracts, to hire the security firm attached to the hospital, were signed by the Ministry of Communities; which leaves the regional administration’s hands tied until the conclusion of the contracts validated for October month-end.

“The security firm, I think their contract was signed by the ministry of communities and it ends in the month of October so the region’s hands are tied…so the region could not change the security system”, the DREO said. She noted that there will be a new security system implemented by the regional administration, following the conclusion of the present security firm’s service.

Minister Cummings reiterated that the hiring of new security personnel to ensure the safety of the hospital’s staff will be welcomed.

 

By: Neola Damon

