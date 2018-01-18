Latest update January 18th, 2018 8:30 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Self-Sufficient Agricultural Economic project to be taken to NOC

Jan 18, 2018 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, January 18, 2018

Following the successful implementation of the Self-Sufficient Agricultural Economic Services Project, at the Hugo Chavez Centre for Rehabilitation and Reintegration, the Ministry of Social Protection will be establishing a similar programme at the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) located at Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast.

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally.

This was revealed by Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, during a visit to the project at the Hugo Chavez Centre at Onverwagt, on Wednesday.

Minister Ally explained that “based on the success I am witnessing at the Hugo Chavez Centre, we are going to establish a similar project at the NOC. Because, we want when the young people leave the institution, they must have skills and they must be able to do something for themselves.”

The Minister pointed out that her office is currently undertaking a number of infrastructural works at the facility, to ensure that the youths are housed in a comfortable environment in keeping with minimum required standards. She said that once those works are completed, the ministry will forge ahead with the self-sufficient project.

In July 2017, the operation of the NOC was transferred from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Social Protection, on the grounds that the institution’s purpose is to prepare and train juveniles for reintegration into society.

The NOC caters to youths between the ages of 12 to 17 and most of those enlisted have been sentenced for the offence of wandering. It has a specific mandate to rehabilitate and train adolescent offenders and wanderers so that they could be re-integrated in the society.

The maximum period of rehabilitation is three years, or depending on individual circumstances it could be reduced to a minimum of one year.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Karasabai’s Community Development Project to be launched on Saturday

Karasabai’s Community Development Project to be launched on

Jan 18, 2018

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, January 18, 2018 Karasabai, located in the South Pakaraimas District, Region Nine, will be launching a tourism package, as part of its Community Development Project (CDP) on Saturday, November 20. Karasabai is one of the most developed Indigenous Village in Region Nine, with...
Read More
‘Coalition politics not just a political expedient’ – President Granger

‘Coalition politics not just a political...

Jan 18, 2018

Civil Defence Commission boosts Disaster Risk Management capacity in Potaro-Siparuni

Civil Defence Commission boosts Disaster Risk...

Jan 18, 2018

Protected Disclosures (Whistleblower) Bill passed in National Assembly

Protected Disclosures (Whistleblower) Bill passed...

Jan 18, 2018

Former administration never serious about Security Sector Reform – President David Granger

Former administration never serious about...

Jan 18, 2018

Guyana committed to preserving land assets, promoting more efficient mining,  logging practices -President Granger says at signing of US$15M sustainable land development project

Guyana committed to preserving land assets,...

Jan 18, 2018

More jobs projected with Liza Phase 2 development

More jobs projected with Liza Phase 2 development

Jan 18, 2018

MARAD relaunches ‘Setter’ after two years

MARAD relaunches ‘Setter’ after two years

Jan 18, 2018

Address by His Excellency, President David Granger at the Signing of the Sustainable Land Development Project Document

Address by His Excellency, President David...

Jan 18, 2018

Government committed to reversing 20 years of mismanagement of security sector -President Granger says at handing over of UK Security Sector Reform Programme Report

Government committed to reversing 20 years of...

Jan 18, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 414 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,377,836 hits