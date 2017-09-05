Senior citizens benefit from Lions donation to Carmichael St. Post Office

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Senior citizens will now be able to complete their transactions in comfort at the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) Carmichael Street branch.

This is due to the generosity of the Lions Clubs International who donated two benches today, to the GPOC branch for the benefit of elderly customers.

Present at the official handing over ceremony were the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) Public Relations Officer (PRO) Telesha A Whyte, Georgetown Lions Clubs International President Lance Kennedy and other Lions club members.

The GPOC PRO Whyte speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI) expressed her gratitude to the Lions Clubs for donating the items, noting that the initiative is one of many requests made to improve the services offered by the facility.

“We (GPOC) are very thankful that you (Georgetown Lions Clubs International) have heard some of the appeals made by the facility as well as the pensioners who have been doing their transactions, for accommodations to be made when waiting to be taken care of,” the GPOC PRO said.

Several other GPOC facilities have adopted the same initiative of providing seating accommodation for senior citizens, allowing them to transact their businesses in a comfortable and clean environment.

Georgetown Lions Clubs International, President Lance Kennedy told DPI that he has merely fulfilled the request made by the facility and pensioners, noting though it may appear simple, it is beneficial for those making their transactions who may be ill or unable to stand for long periods of time.

“On behalf of the Georgetown Lions Clubs International, we are proud to donate these benches to you (GPOC) for the use of the pensioners. We choose to donate the items after the Guyana Post Office Corporation asked for assistance to make the pensioners comfortable whilst making their transactions, so we came on board to help,” Kennedy said .

This initiative is in keeping with the Lions Club’s International motto, “To empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding through Lions clubs.

By: Neola Damon