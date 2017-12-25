Latest update December 25th, 2017 8:04 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Seven Christmas Day babies for Linden Hospital Complex

Dec 25, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, December 25, 2017

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Karen Cummings today, visited the Linden Hospital Complex where she met with the mothers of the seven babies who were born on this special day.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings presents a hamper to one of the mothers who delivered her baby on Christmas day.

Minister Cummings gifted each mother with a hamper that will go a long way in first days of their children’s lives.

The Minister highlighted that in this season of goodwill, her ministry will do its part to spread cheer. “I am very happy to come all the way here to spread joy to the people of Linden and especially, to the mothers of the infants that were born on Christmas day”, she noted.

Minister Cummings also pointed out that she was more than satisfied with the tremendous strides the Linden Hospital has made, in just two years. Accompanying the Minister was Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of the Linden Hospital Dr. Mohamed Riyasat and Region 10 Chairman, Renis Morian.

However, Minister Cumming’s visit was not restricted to the Hospital as she also took to the streets and Linden Market area, and where she greeted and spoke to the vendors plying their trade and shoppers.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings alongside two of the mothers and their babies.

Minister Karen Cummings greeting some of the vendors in the Linden Market area.

Minister Karen Cummings greeting some of the vendors in the Linden Market area.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

GPHC’s first Christmas baby is a Boy!

GPHC’s first Christmas baby is a Boy!

Dec 25, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 25, 2017 Malvin Heywood is the first Christmas newborn at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Born to Malinie Rose, little Malvin arrived into the world at 12:02 am on December 25, 2017. President David Granger, First Lady Sandra Granger and Minister of...
Read More
Seven Christmas Day babies for Linden Hospital Complex

Seven Christmas Day babies for Linden Hospital...

Dec 25, 2017

Two Boys and Girl delivered at NA Hospital on Christmas day

Two Boys and Girl delivered at NA Hospital on...

Dec 25, 2017

Message of His Excellency Brigadier David Granger President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of the Festival of Christmas 2017

Message of His Excellency Brigadier David Granger...

Dec 25, 2017

President, Prime Minister celebrate Christmas Eve with Christmas shoppers

President, Prime Minister celebrate Christmas Eve...

Dec 24, 2017

GuySuCo graduates first batch of re-skilled employees

GuySuCo graduates first batch of re-skilled...

Dec 23, 2017

Parika/Goshen road among major projects for Region Three in 2018

Parika/Goshen road among major projects for...

Dec 23, 2017

200 feted at Mrs. Nagamootoo’s Christmas party for children.

200 feted at Mrs. Nagamootoo’s Christmas party...

Dec 23, 2017

Bagotville Bridge recommissioned

Bagotville Bridge recommissioned

Dec 23, 2017

President Granger releases eight students from NOC, pardons five women from NA Prison

President Granger releases eight students from...

Dec 22, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 407 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,291,647 hits