Seven Christmas Day babies for Linden Hospital Complex

Dec 25, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News
DPI, GUYANA, Monday, December 25, 2017
Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Karen Cummings today, visited the Linden Hospital Complex where she met with the mothers of the seven babies who were born on this special day.
Minister Cummings gifted each mother with a hamper that will go a long way in first days of their children’s lives.
The Minister highlighted that in this season of goodwill, her ministry will do its part to spread cheer. “I am very happy to come all the way here to spread joy to the people of Linden and especially, to the mothers of the infants that were born on Christmas day”, she noted.
Minister Cummings also pointed out that she was more than satisfied with the tremendous strides the Linden Hospital has made, in just two years. Accompanying the Minister was Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of the Linden Hospital Dr. Mohamed Riyasat and Region 10 Chairman, Renis Morian.
However, Minister Cumming’s visit was not restricted to the Hospital as she also took to the streets and Linden Market area, and where she greeted and spoke to the vendors plying their trade and shoppers.
By: Isaiah Braithwaite
For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page
https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/
Dec 25, 2017DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 25, 2017 Malvin Heywood is the first Christmas newborn at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Born to Malinie Rose, little Malvin arrived into the world at 12:02 am on December 25, 2017. President David Granger, First Lady Sandra Granger and Minister of...
Dec 25, 2017
Dec 25, 2017
Dec 25, 2017
Dec 24, 2017
Dec 23, 2017
Dec 23, 2017
Dec 23, 2017
Dec 23, 2017
Dec 22, 2017