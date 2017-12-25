Seven Christmas Day babies for Linden Hospital Complex

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, December 25, 2017

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Karen Cummings today, visited the Linden Hospital Complex where she met with the mothers of the seven babies who were born on this special day.

Minister Cummings gifted each mother with a hamper that will go a long way in first days of their children’s lives.

The Minister highlighted that in this season of goodwill, her ministry will do its part to spread cheer. “I am very happy to come all the way here to spread joy to the people of Linden and especially, to the mothers of the infants that were born on Christmas day”, she noted.

Minister Cummings also pointed out that she was more than satisfied with the tremendous strides the Linden Hospital has made, in just two years. Accompanying the Minister was Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of the Linden Hospital Dr. Mohamed Riyasat and Region 10 Chairman, Renis Morian.

However, Minister Cumming’s visit was not restricted to the Hospital as she also took to the streets and Linden Market area, and where she greeted and spoke to the vendors plying their trade and shoppers.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

