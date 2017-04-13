Several communities to soon benefit from street lights

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, April 13, 2017

Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced that residents of several communities will, within a month of the contracts being advertised, benefit from the installation of streetlights.

This was revealed, today during a post-Cabinet media briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The areas in which the streetlights will be installed are Diamond, East La Penitence and Cummings Lodge amongst others.

“The Minister of Public Infrastructure is very proactive in these matters (infrastructural matters) and is very aggressive to ensure that these benefits are given to members of the public,” Minister Harmon explained.

The Minister said that the assigned contractors installing the streetlights in the communities will be given a period of time to prepare themselves for the commencement of the works.

By: Neola Damon