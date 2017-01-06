Several critical components of DHB to be rehabilitated

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, January 6, 2016

The Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation recorded a total income of $530.5M in 2016. This amount represented an increase of $1.2M over the amount realised in 2015.

These figures were given yesterday, by the DHB’s Traffic Manager, Brian Singh, during the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s year -end review for 2016. Singh also revealed that there was an increase of 248 percent, in terms of contractual works, compared to the previous year.

Major works completed included the installation of cluster plies at the high span, the fabrication of 60 buoys, the installation of a pontoon at the 8.4 and 9.2 sections, tug boat repairs, construction of a security office compound fence, replacement of 188 anchorage ropes, 63 sheaves, 33 connecting posts, 41 buoys and 595 deck plates.

For 2017, there are plans to rehabilitate three large pontoons, the gantry (opening section) buoys, installation of new wire ropes, anchor blocks and the replacement of control and hydraulic cabins.

Singh explained that total expenditure amounted to $512.66M for the same period and this was a 22.3 percent increase over 2015. Additionally the Capital Subvention from Government totalled $150M. This sum was spent for the maintenance of the retractor span’s hydraulic systems, rehabilitation of 12 pontoons, 60 buoys, sheaves and shackles, and other gear.

Vehicular traffic increased by 5.4 percent in 2016, while marine traffic increased by 2.19 percent compared to the previous year.

The DHBC also owns and operates an asphaltic plant. This is being used to execute road works in communities. Singh listed the total income from the plant’s operations as $1.519B versus an expense of $509. M. The plant was able to produce 42,471 tonnes of asphalt and it is projected that $120M will be earned from its operations in 2017.

By: Paul McAdam