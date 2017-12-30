Latest update December 30th, 2017 7:35 PM

Several hinterland road contracts awarded

Dec 30, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday December 30, 2018

The government has announced the awarding of several contracts that will see the commencement of hinterland road projects. At a post-Cabinet briefing, on December 29, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon announced that a contract in the sum of $33.3M was awarded for construction of the Central Kaituma Wharf Road to Old Road junction in Port Kaituma, Region One.

A section of the Bartica/Potaro road slated for upgrade

According to the Minister, contracts were awarded for road works in Region Seven including a  $302.7M contract for Lot A of the Bartica-Potaro road from 33 to 52 miles and a $310.1M for Lot B – Bartica- Potaro road from 52 miles to 72 miles. Also, a $318.2M contract, for Lot C – Matthews Ridge to Baramita in Region One. “These hinterland roads when completed will be full laterite surfaces for all weather use,” Minister Harmon said.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson had said that the scope of works on those roads will see the full rehabilitation of the roads using laterite, as well as the construction of culverts and auxiliary roadworks.

“The majority of those roads are laterite roads so we would be using the laterite material along with a stabilised material to construct or repair the roads in those areas,” the Minister explained.

Further in Region Seven, contracts for maintenance of roads in Bartica were also awarded. Minister Harmon said over $30M was awarded and “these works will include deep-patching, scarification and overlaying with asphaltic concrete of municipal roads in and around Bartica. This is a manifestation of government’s promise to do works in these towns.”

Contracts were also awarded for the construction of community roads and drains in Bartica and also in Mahdia.

Since its assumption to office in 2015, the Coalition government has been upgrading hinterland roads, thereby bridging the gap between the hinterland and coastland communities.

By: Ranetta La Fleur

