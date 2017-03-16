Several infrastructural projects for Region Six this year

GINA, Guyana, Thursday, March 16, 2017

The Region Six Administration will be rolling-out a number of road projects, this year, aimed at improving the lives of residents across the region. The region was allotted about $500M under its capital programme to execute several roads, bridges and drainage projects for 2017.

During an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), Regional Chairman, David Armogan said that six major roads will be rehabilitated and constructed in the areas of Limlair, Manchester, Number 52 and 74 Villages, Crabwood Creek and Canje.

“…So we are not trying to put all the projects in one particular area, we are trying to spread it especially with infrastructure, because we have a number of bad roads within the region,” Armogan said.

Armogan explained that the regional administration is hoping to bring most of the major roads under asphaltic concrete. He said, “What we found is that the roads that we have been doing with DBST (Double Bituminous Surface Treatment ) are not holding up and so that is the direction we want to go, it is more costly but at the end of the day you are getting value for money and it lasts longer.”

Additionally, Armogan said that large sums of money will also be expended on drainage and irrigation, to ensure that residential areas do not suffer any great degree of flooding during the rainy season, and at the same time irrigation water is provided to farmers.

“We (the region) have to keep our drainage and irrigation systems clean at all times to ensure that both residents in residential areas and farmers are comfortable,” Armogan pointed out.

This year, money was allocated for bridge repairs including the Vibert Bridge, Calber Bridge, and New Vigilante, while a heavy-duty bridge at Whim and a foot-path bridge at Chesney, Albion will be constructed to benefit the residents in those areas.

By: Synieka Thorne