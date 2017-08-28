Several key Hinterland roads to be rehabilitated by year end- concrete and asphaltic mixes to be utilized

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, August 28, 2017

A number of hinterland road projects will be completed by year end, Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Senior Hinterland Officer, Jeffrey Walcott disclosed.

Walcott made this disclosure at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) conference last week that, despite the inclement weather many hinterland road projects are well underway. He reiterated that this is part of the administration’s continued efforts to bridge the gap between the hinterland and coastal communities.

The MPI’s Senior Hinterland Officer explained that construction will be undertaken from Port Kaituma Airstrip to Fitzburg housing scheme; Mabaruma airstrip and Kumaka Wharf Road will be completed in concrete and roads in Lethem will be transformed to asphalt roads by year end.

Maintenance works will be undertaken on roads from Rockstone to Kurulupari and Ituni to Kwakwani.

Walcott pointed out that the Ministry will not only be

grading the roads, but will be utilising either concrete or asphaltic mixes in the process. “Once these roads are done you wouldn’t have to require any maintenance for another 25 years,” he revealed. This means the communities will be able to focus on developing other areas.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Annette Ferguson urged that “Everything cannot be done within the year or five-year period of this government. Your government is working assiduously to ensure we bridge the gap between the coastal and hinterland. We all have to work collectively and demonstrate unity and cohesiveness that we can propel Guyana to where we really want to see Guyana develop.” The Minister asked that Guyanese be patient as the government works to bridge the hinterland-coastal gap.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has allocated $2.3B this year for the development of hinterland roads.

In 2018, works will be undertaken on the Matthews Ridge to Baramita , Wanania to Yarakita, Karasabai to Monkey Mountain, Lethem to Aishalton, and Wisrock to Rockstone Roads, among others.