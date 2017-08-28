Latest update August 29th, 2017 12:00 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Several key Hinterland roads to be rehabilitated by year end-  concrete and asphaltic mixes to be utilized

Aug 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, August 28, 2017

A number of hinterland road projects will be completed by year end, Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Senior Hinterland Officer, Jeffrey Walcott disclosed.

Walcott made this disclosure at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) conference last week that, despite the inclement weather many hinterland road projects are well underway. He reiterated that this is part of the administration’s continued efforts to bridge the gap between the hinterland and coastal communities.

A section of the road leading to Rockstone that will be rehabilitated come 2018.

The MPI’s Senior Hinterland Officer explained that construction will be undertaken from Port Kaituma Airstrip to Fitzburg housing scheme; Mabaruma airstrip and Kumaka Wharf Road will be completed in concrete and roads in Lethem will be transformed to asphalt roads by year end.

Maintenance works will be undertaken on roads from Rockstone to Kurulupari and Ituni to Kwakwani.

Walcott pointed out that the Ministry will not only be

Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Senior Hinterland Officer, Jeffrey Walcott.

grading the roads, but will be utilising either concrete or asphaltic mixes in the process.  “Once these roads are done you wouldn’t have to require any maintenance for another 25 years,” he revealed. This means the communities will be able to focus on developing other areas.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Annette Ferguson urged that “Everything cannot be done within the year or five-year period of this government. Your government is working assiduously to ensure we bridge the gap between the coastal and hinterland. We all have to work collectively and demonstrate unity and cohesiveness that we can propel Guyana to where we really want to see Guyana develop.” The Minister asked that Guyanese be patient as the government works to bridge the hinterland-coastal gap.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has allocated $2.3B this year for the development of hinterland roads.

In 2018, works will be undertaken on the Matthews Ridge to Baramita , Wanania to Yarakita, Karasabai to Monkey Mountain, Lethem to Aishalton, and Wisrock to Rockstone Roads, among others.

 

Recent Articles

GCAA launches investigation into most recent plane crash-Director General to meet with operators-Safety Management System operational

GCAA launches investigation into most recent plane crash-Director...

Aug 29, 2017

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched an investigation into the fatal aircraft accident involving Air Services Limited Cessna 206 aircraft with registration number 8R-GFM which crashed on August 27, 2017. The pilot, Captain Imran Khan, who was the lone occupant of the aircraft,...
Read More
North Pakaraima Football tournament

North Pakaraima Football tournament

Aug 28, 2017

Three Region Nine children rescued from abusive home

Three Region Nine children rescued from abusive...

Aug 28, 2017

President pledges support for Diocese of Guyana’s education programmes -at 175th anniversary

President pledges support for Diocese of...

Aug 28, 2017

Several key Hinterland roads to be rehabilitated by year end-  concrete and asphaltic mixes to be utilized

Several key Hinterland roads to be rehabilitated...

Aug 28, 2017

Sophia Centre youth shines at CSEC

Sophia Centre youth shines at CSEC

Aug 28, 2017

Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship graduate

Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship

Aug 28, 2017

“Aranaputa Valley” seeking  international markets

“Aranaputa Valley” seeking  international...

Aug 28, 2017

Cabinet notes award of 28 multi-million dollar contracts

Cabinet notes award of 28 multi-million dollar...

Aug 28, 2017

Minister Norton to take up responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport -Minister Henry confirmed as Minister of Education

Minister Norton to take up responsibility for...

Aug 28, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 381 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 924,248 hits