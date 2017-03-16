Several police stations set for rehabilitation

GUYANA, GINA, Thursday, March 16, 2017

The government continues to build the capacity of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and to provide a conducive environment for its ranks to effectively serve and protect citizens.

A number of police stations across the country are set for rehabilitation. These include the Blairmont and Weldaad Police Stations on the West Coast Berbice (at an estimated cost of $10M at $8M respectively), Beterverwagting Police Station, East Coast Demerara ($14M), No.51 Police Station ($10M), and the No.62 Police Outpost, Corentyne at an estimated $9M. In Georgetown, the Kitty Police Station will be rehabilitated at a cost of $12.2M, and Grove/Diamond Police Station, East Bank Demerara ($10M).

The Ministry of Public Security has already begun to invite eligible and interested bidders by way of advertisements in the various newspapers.

The rehabilitated police stations will not cater for domestic violence cases. However others that will be rehabilitated to cater for domestic violence cases include Mibicuri, Cane Grove, La Grange, McKenzie, Kwakwani, Enachu, Issano, Aishalton, Annai, Suddie, Aurora and Mabaruma Police Stations.

The police stations would be remodelled to include a department for domestic violence cases and domestic violence case room with the provision of accommodation for children, a witness protection room, an automated case management room, an area for management of the public and a listening room.

The stations selected were based on recommendations made by the GPF to the Project Manager of the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme, Clement Henry.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite