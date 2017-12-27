Latest update December 27th, 2017 7:48 PM

Several Trade Missions expected in Guyana in the first quarter of 2018

Dec 27, 2017 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, December 27, 2017

In the first quarter of 2018, Guyana’s business sector will be on display as a number of overseas trade missions will be in the country. Through these trade missions, the administration is seeking to enhance Guyana’s relationship with the various countries and showcase that the nation is open and ready for business.

Owen Verwey, Chief Executive Officer of GO-Invest.

Chief Executive Officer of Go-Invest, Owen Verwey said, that in late January, a visit from the Trinidad Chamber of Commerce is expected. “In January they will be a Trinidad Chamber of Commerce to Guyana, on the 29th. They are looking beyond Oil and Gas opportunities.”

Verwey added that in the same month there will be two inward trade missions from Brazil, that will concentrate on large-scale agriculture. This area, according to Verwey, is a prime focus of the GO-Invest.

The GO-Invest CEO noted that after extensive discussions with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission the projects emanating from these trade missions will be implemented.

In the month of February, a team from Barbados will be visiting with the aim of developing partnerships with businesses in Guyana.

Additionally, there will be an outward Trade Mission to Jamaica. Verwey explained that there is a big market for lumber in Jamaica. Currently, Jamaica receives its lumber from Brazil and Honduras. Verwey noted that “The information that we’ve received, is that not many Guyanese visit Jamaica to market their products, so that is exactly what we want to do on this Trade Mission.”

Verwey said that on this venture the team will be receiving assistance from JAMPRO, an Agency of the Government of Jamaica’s Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce that promotes business opportunities in export and investment to the local and international private sector.

 

By: Gabreila Patram

 

