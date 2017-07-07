Single ICT and Air Space plans endorsed, regional NCDs legislation agreed to as CARICOM 38th Head of Government Conference concludes

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, July 6, 2017

The Caribbean Community’s 38th Heads of Government Conference was described as “very successful”, following its conclusion, by Chairman Grenadian Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell. Addressing the media, this evening at the Grenada Radisson Hotel, the Heads of Government Chairman said that consensus was reached on several key issues.

These included the recognition that regional tourism is a major factor for engendering economic growth. This, the Prime Minister stated will see a sustained regional marketing push to promote the sector. Dr. Mitchell also said that an agreement was reached to proceed with the establishment of a single airspace with assistance from (COSAS). The issue of air transportation taxes was also addressed and the Caribbean Development Bank has been asked to finance a study on the effects of these taxes, on regional economies, he added.

The findings of the Commission on Human Resources Strategy for 2030 were also presented, Dr. Mitchell said. He further said that commitments were given to ensure that the its aim of realizing an integrated regional education system within the timeframe occurs.

The issue of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD’s), was also discussed, and the prime Minister said it agreed by all, that the challenge would be addressed by legislation and more public awareness.

Caricom will also initiate plans for a single ICT space and a regional plan for Statistics, funded via the Parris 21 Agreement, the Grenadian PM revealed.

The CARICOM Conference, which featured a number of high level discussion, began on July 4 and ended July 6. It was held in Grenada and was attended by representatives of the 15 member states and five associate member states. The next Heads of Government Conference will take place in February of 2018, in Haiti.

By: Paul McAdam