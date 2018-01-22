Sisters Village gets ICT hub

The first Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hub for 2018 was officially launched on January 17, in Sisters Village on the East Bank of Berbice (EBB).

The ICT hub’s establishment was made possible through a partnership between the Ministry of Public Telecommunication (MoPT), the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Addressing residents, Director of Community Development and Social Management, of the NDMA, Phillip Walcott said the government is working to introduce more governmental services online. Soon, residents of Sisters Village will be able to apply for Birth Certificates, Passports, make Land Registry queries and access other services online. Walcott urged villagers to share their knowledge with others who are willing to learn, “so no one gets left behind as the country moves into the digital age”.

Also expressing his satisfaction with the establishment of the ICT hub was Commander of ‘B’ Division, Linden Alves. The Commander noted that the community will now be able to benefit from the internet service. He also expressed appreciation to the MoPT, on behalf of the Guyana Police Force, and made a commitment that the GPF is prepared to collaborate to establish hubs in other communities.

In August 2016, a survey was conducted in the village by Regional Staff of the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) to determine the youth population, the number of micro, small, and medium enterprises; safe spaces within the community and the cost of assessing internet service, among other factors.

Following a thorough assessment, it was discovered that the Sisters Community Centre was inhabitable as a result of vandalism. However, through Community networking, the decision was made to approach the GPF to assist with providing a safe space within the Sisters Police Station to facilitate the ICT hub. Commander Alves readily agreed to the idea.

The Sisters Police Station has a youth group of over 70 youths between the ages of seven and eighteen. These youths are involved in skills building activities such as arts and craft which they proudly displayed at the launching ceremony.

This hub takes the total to 17 established in Region 6, with a further 18 more slated to be operational by December 2018. Hubs have so far been established in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine, and Ten.

ICT Hubs are being placed strategically across the country to allow persons to access the internet and government services online. The NDMA, which falls under MoPT, is tasked with rolling out the public internet service.

