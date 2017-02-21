Site visit paves way for establishment of Bartica multipurpose sporting facility

GUYANA, GINA, Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Youths of the Bartica Township, Region Seven will benefit from a $50M multipurpose sporting facility. The National Sports Commission recently, conducted a site visit in the Region to determine the best location to house the facility.

The visit was initiated by the Mayor and Councillors of the recently established town which saw the presence of the Director of Sports, Christopher Jones. In an interview with the Government Information Agency, Jones said that the multipurpose centre is an aspect of sport development coming out of the 2017 National Budget.

“I did a site visit and met with the Mayor and Councillors of the municipality with a view of having them essentially identify a location where this multipurpose facility will be built, and of the proposed site and of course get a proposal from them,” Jones explained.

The Sports Director said that the proposed site for the establishment of the multipurpose centre is the Bartica community centre ground, noting that it “is the likely site that the facility will be built.”

When asked about the feedback from the municipality about the establishment of the multipurpose centre, Jones said that they “welcomed it”.

Last year, there were some problems in relation to holding the inter-schools sports due to the Bartica Sports ground being flooded. Jones pointed out that the Ministry of Education had to make an intervention which entailed pumping water off of the ground.

Additionally, the Director of Sports noted that Bartica has a lot of potential especially as it relates to sports. He added that the Mayor and Councillors “are very happy and very excited” to have a multipurpose sporting centre in Bartica.

The centre is expected have a basketball court, a cricket pitch, football field and a volley ball court. It will also include flood lights which will afford persons the opportunity to practice their various disciplines at nights.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite