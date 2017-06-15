Latest update June 15th, 2017 5:50 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Sitting of Parliament now underway

Jun 15, 2017 Government, News, Parliament

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, June 15, 2017

The 65th sitting of the National Assembly is underway in the Parliament Chambers.

On the Order Paper today, is the first reading of the Tobacco Control Bill 2017 and the second readings of the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority (Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Petroleum Commission on Guyana Bill 2017.

Also on the agenda is the moving of several motions for adoption by the House including three sympathy motions on the death of three former ministers.

Sympathy motions are moved as a mark of respect on the death of current or former Members of Parliament (MP). They are also moved on the occasion of significant events involving the loss of lives.

 

By: Macalia Santos

 

