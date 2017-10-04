Latest update October 4th, 2017 2:10 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Six containers ready for shipment to hurricane ravaged Dominica and Antigua

Oct 03, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 3, 2017) Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, today, inspected six containers, valued at approximately $20 million in relief supplies, which are at the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC) wharf awaiting shipment to the islands of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, which were severely affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria last month.

Speaking during the inspection of the items at the wharf, Mr. Nagamootoo said that he is very thankful that the citizens have generously contributed to the efforts by Government to lend support to the Caribbean islands, which were devastated by the recent hurricanes.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon (Center) with Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo (left) and Director General of the CDC, Colonel Chabilall Ramsarup (right). Also in photograph are with members of the private sector, (from left to right) Mr. Komal Sigh of Gaico Construction Incorporated, Mr. Victor Natram, and CEO of GNIC Mr. Clinton Williams, with Ms. Glenis Hodge, Country Manager of Tropical Shipping (right)

“We are committing ourselves to our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean and we hope that our modest efforts will be going towards helping some of their losses and sufferings…This is part of the continuing effort, we are not done as yet but we are hoping that other sections of the society continue to respond to the efforts being made here to help those who are affected, particularly in Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica” he said.

Minister Harmon, who echoed the sentiments of the Prime Minister, said that he too is very grateful for the outpouring of support for the affected countries. The Minister said that as of now, the items will be shipped to Antigua and Dominica for distribution to the affected islands and residents. He also expressed the Government’s gratitude to the members of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) particularly Tropical Shipping Limited, which have contributed significantly to the shipment of the relief items.

“This afternoon the containers here are going to be shipped by Tropical Shipping and that is their contribution to this effort. The costs of shipping for these containers are a donation by Tropical Shipping to the efforts of our Government and the People of Guyana to the people who are affected in Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica,” Minister Harmon said.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Colonel (ret’d) Chabilall Ramsarup said that the items, which are in excess of 80 tonnes of food supplies and other items, were all donations and that the CDC is grateful for them. The shipment, which is expected to arrive in Antigua within 12 days, mainly consist of pasta products, rice, water, tarpaulins and medical supplies, among other things, which were directly requested by the affected islands.

In addition to these containers of relief items, the Government of Guyana has pledged an initial sum of US$100,000 to the affected countries.

Minister of State Mr. Joseph Harmon and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo at the GNIC Wharf after the inspection of the containers that are destined for Antigua and Dominica.

 

Recent Articles

International experts to gather in Guyana for Internet Week 2017

International experts to gather in Guyana for Internet Week 2017

Oct 04, 2017

Internet and ICT experts from around the world will gather in Georgetown next week to participate in the annual high-level Technology Conference to mark International Internet Week 2017.  The conference will feature five (5) days of rich dialogue and technical capacity building discussions at the...
Read More
Food outlets facing impending closure by M&CC

Food outlets facing impending closure by

Oct 04, 2017

Dozens of Region Nine residents to benefit from NDIA interventions

Dozens of Region Nine residents to benefit from...

Oct 04, 2017

Ministry of Social Protection condemns the murder of two Elderly women

Ministry of Social Protection condemns the murder...

Oct 04, 2017

Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) Project advances REDD+ readiness in Guyana

Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) Project...

Oct 04, 2017

Ministry of the Presidency condemns misleading Christopher Ram letter

Ministry of the Presidency condemns misleading...

Oct 03, 2017

Six containers ready for shipment to hurricane ravaged Dominica and Antigua

Six containers ready for shipment to hurricane...

Oct 03, 2017

Relief to hurricane-ravaged countries inspected – due to leave by Wednesday

Relief to hurricane-ravaged countries inspected...

Oct 03, 2017

$2B revetment programme proposed for Linden

$2B revetment programme proposed for Linden

Oct 03, 2017

“Be an inspiration to your students”- Minister Karen Cummings

“Be an inspiration to your students”-...

Oct 03, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,023,471 hits