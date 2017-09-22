Six privately managed children’s homes to get annual subventions

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, September 21, 2017

Six (6) established privately managed children’s homes and orphanages will be added to the list of non-governmental organisations benefiting from the administration’s annual subventions. These are: the Balivas Centre for Abused Children, Blessed the Children Home, Children of Promise, Cornelia Ida Home, Ruimveldt Children Home and Save Our Kids.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, during his weekly post-Cabinet press briefing, explained, that the homes have been in operation for years, and are monitored by the Childcare and Protection Agency’s inspectorate body. The body ensures that the facilities maintain the minimum operational standards in keeping with the Childcare Service and Development Act.

Minister Harmon said that the subventions will immediately improve the childcare services provided by the homes.

Meanwhile, the Government will re-implement annual subventions for the Guyana Trade Union Congress Women’s Advisory Committee. The subvention to the organisation was halted by the previous administration in 2003, and several attempts to have it reinstated proved futile.

The Women Advisory Committee is a standing administrative body of the Trade Union Congress, which has been in operation for over 35 years. The committee plans and coordinates training, workshops, and activities related to gender issues. It is also involved in the education and empowerment of women workers.

By: Synieka Thorne