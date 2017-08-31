Latest update September 1st, 2017 12:05 AM

Sixteen State House, other staff complete Grade Two Chef’s Course

Georgetown, Guyana – (August 31, 2017) Sixteen State House and Ministry of the Presidency staff members, this afternoon, completed the Grade Two Chef’s Training Course, which is a collaborative effort between the Office of the First Lady and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). The course commenced on June 7, 2017 and was held at State House.

From L-R seated: Guyana Defence Force Warrant Officer Weslyn Boodie – Blades, first Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger and Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Yvonne Smith of the Office of the First Lady at the closing ceremony for the Grade Two Chef’s Course training. The participants are pictured standing.

It comprised theoretical and practical training in composing a full course meal, table etiquette, hospitality and also included topics such as the basic food and nutrition and digestion and absorption.

Delivering brief remarks to participants, First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger said she is pleased that the participants have now augmented their knowledge about healthy food choices and preparation. “Education is a lifelong [process] and I’m very happy that members of staff from throughout State House have not only signed up but have been faithful in completing the assignments set because you all know that when you get your certificate… it is a recognised certificate,” she said.

Mrs. Granger further thanked the GDF for facilitating the course, particularly Warrant Officer Weslyn Boodie – Blades, who conducted the sessions.

 

 

Mr. Kelvin Harris, the only male participant in the Grade Two Chef’s Course training is delighted when First Lady, MRs. Sandra Granger presents him with his certificate of completion.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger presents course facilitator, Guyana Defence Force Warrant Officer Weslyn Boodie-Blades with a token of appreciation.

 

Ms. Anasha Kellman smiles broadly as she receives her certificate of completion for the Grade Two Chef’s Course from First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger.

 

