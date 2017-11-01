Small Group launches booth at Fish Festival – credits HEYS Programme

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, November 1, 2017

A small group of youths benefitting from the second phase of the Hinterland Employment and Youth Service (HEYS) programme capitalised on the opportunity, offered by the Rockstone Fish Festival and launched a booth, taking their first shot at entrepreneurship.

One of the youths, Dino Williams explained that the group pooled their resources and embarked on the venture. He said that, “The HEYS programme has been teaching us to be our own boss. We decided to launch this booth to feel what it’s like to become entrepreneurs and this has been a great opportunity for us. We must say thanks to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and Minister Garrido-Lowe, thumbs up for you.”

Williams said the event provided the perfect opportunity for them to test their theoretical knowledge, as it relates to developing a small business. The group, comprising young men and women from Rockstone, Region Ten, prepared potato chips, fried fish and other food items such as cassava bread. There were also traditional Indigenous drinks such as Piwari and Fly on sale and craft items, all made by the youths.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe visited the event to get a firsthand look at the youngsters in action, as they prepared the dishes for sale. She expressed satisfaction that the young people are putting into practice what they have learnt through HEYS, with great enthusiasm and confidence.

Phase Two of the HEYS programme was launched in July and will benefit 2000 youths from 100 Hinterland villages.

By: Stacy Carmichael