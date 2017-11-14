Social Cohesion campaign continues in Region two

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton called for greater unity as he took his ministry’s sensitisation and awareness campaign to Region Two Pomeroon-Supenaam. The event on Monday evening hosted at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) drew over 100 participants.

Delivering the address, the minister underscored that Guyanese need to unite for the development of the country and to better address the issue of generational barriers.

“We (public) have got to be able to correct the situation and we do it not only for ourselves, we do it for our children and our children’s children and for this reason I am extremely proud to see school children in their uniform with us today, everything we do we must think about it,” Minister Norton explained.

He said the attendance by residents reflected their desire for a more cohesive community. He also urged parents and adults to encourage young people to contribute nation building.

“We (public) have got to expose our youths to proper practical education, to make themselves someone who is respectable in society. Someone who can contribute in nation building and of course who can themselves contribute to that better life that we have promised that you all should have,” the minister said.

One of the issues highlighted was the need for a multipurpose hall for the young people. Minister Norton said while his ministry was not aware of the region’s demand for a facility, however, with the assistance of the residents, an area will be selected for the commencement of construction next year.

Also addressed was the closure and proper maintenance of playgrounds within various communities in the region. It was explained that members of these communities made the decision to close their respective grounds due to the irresponsible conduct of the young people. Natasha Singh-Lewis, Technical Officer attached to the Ministry of Social Cohesion said that the ministry has appointed over $9 million to the regional officials for the enhancement of three grounds which should commence shortly. She added that these projects need to have the support of the community members to benefit the young people.

For his part, Minister Norton emphasised that the relevant officers responsible for sport and youth activity need to make themselves available to implement programme that engage the young members of the region in constructive activities.

In closing, the minister requested that the residents cultivate the practice of being each other’s keeper

By: Neola Damon

For more photographs, click on the lick to DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/