Latest update December 28th, 2017 7:41 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Social Cohesion Minister fetes children of Riversview

Dec 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Social Cohesion

Georgetown, Guyana – (December 28, 2017Over the Christmas weekend, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, journeyed to his hometown in Riversview, Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten), to spread holiday cheer.  The Minister, who also holds responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, opened up his home in that community, to all of the village’s children for a grand Christmas party. He distributed gifts, playing the role of Santa Claus much to the delight of those in attendance.

Accompanied by staff members from his Secretariat, the Member of Parliament treated dozens of children to a holiday meal followed by dancing to the sounds of Christmas carols.  Dr. Norton also visited the home of Mr. Compton Zammet, one of the elders of the Upper-Demerara-Berbice community and presented him with a new wheelchair and Christmas hamper.

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton and some of the children who attended a Christmas party that he hosted for them at his Riversview home over the weekend.

 

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton cleans up after some of the youngest guests at a Christmas party that he hosted in Riversview over the weekend.

 

This little lady shares a warm embrace with Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton after he presented her with a Christmas gift at a party hosted at his Riversview home over the weekend.

 

Recent Articles

Public building to be renamed in Stephen Campbell’s honour

Public building to be renamed in Stephen Campbell’s honour

Dec 28, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (December 28, 2017) Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr George Norton, announced that the building, which currently houses the Ministry of Citizenship will be renamed in honour of the Indigenous political leader, Mr. Stephen...
Read More
Oil production scheduled for March 2020

Oil production scheduled for March 2020

Dec 28, 2017

Inexperienced contractors contributing to projects extension

Inexperienced contractors contributing to...

Dec 28, 2017

Social Cohesion Minister fetes children of Riversview

Social Cohesion Minister fetes children of...

Dec 28, 2017

M.V Canawaima vessel to be docked for nine days

M.V Canawaima vessel to be docked for nine days

Dec 28, 2017

$762M allocated for the rehabilitation of stellings, reconditioning of vessels

$762M allocated for the rehabilitation of...

Dec 28, 2017

Flood relief assistance rushed to Canal No. 1 residents

Flood relief assistance rushed to Canal No. 1...

Dec 28, 2017

CJIA confirms December 2018 completion – CEO

CJIA confirms December 2018 completion –

Dec 28, 2017

Guyana gained more from renegotiation with ExxonMobil – Country Manager Henson

Guyana gained more from renegotiation with...

Dec 28, 2017

Prison Service gym benefits from boxing gear donation

Prison Service gym benefits from boxing gear...

Dec 28, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 408 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,302,938 hits