Social Cohesion Minister fetes children of Riversview

Georgetown, Guyana – (December 28, 2017) Over the Christmas weekend, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, journeyed to his hometown in Riversview, Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten), to spread holiday cheer. The Minister, who also holds responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, opened up his home in that community, to all of the village’s children for a grand Christmas party. He distributed gifts, playing the role of Santa Claus much to the delight of those in attendance.

Accompanied by staff members from his Secretariat, the Member of Parliament treated dozens of children to a holiday meal followed by dancing to the sounds of Christmas carols. Dr. Norton also visited the home of Mr. Compton Zammet, one of the elders of the Upper-Demerara-Berbice community and presented him with a new wheelchair and Christmas hamper.