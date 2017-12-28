Social Cohesion Minister fetes children of Riversview

Dec 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Social Cohesion
Georgetown, Guyana – (December 28, 2017) Over the Christmas weekend, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, journeyed to his hometown in Riversview, Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten), to spread holiday cheer. The Minister, who also holds responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, opened up his home in that community, to all of the village’s children for a grand Christmas party. He distributed gifts, playing the role of Santa Claus much to the delight of those in attendance.
Accompanied by staff members from his Secretariat, the Member of Parliament treated dozens of children to a holiday meal followed by dancing to the sounds of Christmas carols. Dr. Norton also visited the home of Mr. Compton Zammet, one of the elders of the Upper-Demerara-Berbice community and presented him with a new wheelchair and Christmas hamper.
Dec 28, 2017Georgetown, Guyana – (December 28, 2017) Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr George Norton, announced that the building, which currently houses the Ministry of Citizenship will be renamed in honour of the Indigenous political leader, Mr. Stephen...
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017