Social Cohesion Ministry condemns violent Canal Number One incident

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 14, 2017)

The Ministry of Social Cohesion has taken note of the horrendous act of violence committed against Dameion Gordon and Vernon Beckles on Sunday, March 12, 2017 in Canal Number One on the West Bank of Demerara, as reported in the local media.

The Ministry takes note of the seriousness of those reports and urges that a thorough investigation be conducted into the incident. Additionally, the Ministry reiterates the position stated by President David Granger that while citizens have a right to protect themselves and property, this must take the form of Community Policing Groups. Vigilantism, especially when it results in the injury or death, will not be tolerated”. All citizens are called on to respect the rule of law.

Even as the Ministry awaits the report following the conclusion of police investigations, it is important that all Guyanese remain committed to co-existing in an environment of unity and peace as we strive to deepen social cohesion. The Ministry of Social Cohesion calls for calm even as the Guyana Police Force investigates the circumstances surrounding the incident with a view to ensuring that justice is served.