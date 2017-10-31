Latest update October 31st, 2017 4:52 PM

Social Cohesion Ministry hosts open forum in Monkey Mountain

Oct 31, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana- (October 31, 2017) Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth, and Sport, Dr. George Norton led two sensitisation sessions yesterday in Monkey Mountain, Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight). Dr. Norton

Students of Monkey Mountain Primary School listen keenly as Minister Norton explains the meaning of social cohesion to them. Dr. Norton placed emphasis on the importance of sports, as it is an excellent vehicle to foster better relationships. He also reaffirmed to the students and staff his commitment to having athletes from all parts of Guyana compete in sports at the national and international levels.

offered a brief session to the students of Monkey Mountain Primary School and an extended session to the Monkey Mountain residents at a community benab.

Over 150 Monkey Mountain residents attended the community sensitisation session. Coordinator for the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Ms. Sharon Patterson encouraged attendees to be as open as possible. She reminded them that the differences among them don’t have to turn into distances between them. Similarly, Dr. Norton expressed his willingness to hear the issues that the Monkey Mountain residents face and, subsequently, network with other ministries on their behalf to remedy those issues.

Minister Norton met privately with Monkey Mountain Toshao, Mr. Hampton King, District Development Officer for Region Eight, Sub-Region One, Mr. John Rodking, Monkey Mountain Health Officer, Mr. Ediouldo Juan, and Head Mistress of Monkey Mountain Primary School, Ms. Sheilania Ramos.

 

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth, and Sport, Dr. George Norton, along with the residents of Monkey Mountain after a successful Sensitisation Session. Toshao of Monkey Mountain, Mr. Hampton King formally invited the Minister to return for their Pakarima Expo in November.

Programme Coordinator of the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Ms. Sharon Patterson, warmly welcomes over 150 residents of Monkey Mountain to the Social Cohesion Sensitisation Session, which was held this morning. Ms. Patterson encouraged residents to speak freely and reminded them that the differences among them do not have to turn into distances between them.

 

After touring the school’s facilities, Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth, and Sport, Dr. George Norton (centre, white cap) poses with the students and staff of Monkey Mountain Primary School.

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth, and Sport, Dr. George Norton, after having been offered a welcome garland, embraces a student of the Monkey Mountain Primary School. Students performed cultural songs to welcome the Minister, who was impressed by their talent and demonstration of national pride, promised to send a large flag along with a picture of President David Granger for the school.

 

