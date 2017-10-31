Social Cohesion Ministry hosts open forum in Monkey Mountain

Georgetown, Guyana- (October 31, 2017) Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth, and Sport, Dr. George Norton led two sensitisation sessions yesterday in Monkey Mountain, Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight). Dr. Norton

offered a brief session to the students of Monkey Mountain Primary School and an extended session to the Monkey Mountain residents at a community benab.

Over 150 Monkey Mountain residents attended the community sensitisation session. Coordinator for the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Ms. Sharon Patterson encouraged attendees to be as open as possible. She reminded them that the differences among them don’t have to turn into distances between them. Similarly, Dr. Norton expressed his willingness to hear the issues that the Monkey Mountain residents face and, subsequently, network with other ministries on their behalf to remedy those issues.

Minister Norton met privately with Monkey Mountain Toshao, Mr. Hampton King, District Development Officer for Region Eight, Sub-Region One, Mr. John Rodking, Monkey Mountain Health Officer, Mr. Ediouldo Juan, and Head Mistress of Monkey Mountain Primary School, Ms. Sheilania Ramos.