Social cohesion promoted through Diversity Education workshop

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, November 23, 2017

The Ministry of Social Cohesion today hosted its second level of interaction Diversity Education and Inclusion Workshop with stakeholders of the Region Four local government arms, at the Racquet Centre, Georgetown.

The workshop stemmed from a Social Cohesion Ministry sensitisation program to educate stakeholders of their role in promoting social cohesion in the country, with the aim of nurturing individual and community relationships to build a united country.

According to Technical Officer attached to the Ministry, Olive Gopaul, the programme is one that enables the participants to be cognisant of the various issues persons encounter daily given Guyana’s diverse nature.

She explained, “The diversity education training programme runs for two days and at the end of the second day the large group is divided into smaller groups, and then undertake planning for community development projects.”

Gopaul highlighted that since the implementation of the programme, the response from stakeholders has been overwhelming.

“As you interact with people and they get to understand how they can participate in this process, persons are embracing the idea of having a society where people can work together irrespective of their differences,” Gopaul said.

Administrator for Guyana Community Policing Groups, Dennis Pompey explained the workshop enabled his team to manage social issues, and promote inclusion and unity among persons in communities.

“Since the training, they (community policing groups) were able to go back into the various communities and make the connection with young people and elderly persons. They were able to educate them on how they should live…once that community is developed you will be able to extend that to your country. I think this training is very important,” Pompey opined.

Among those benefiting from the workshop were members of the Georgetown municipality, several community policing groups, faith-based organisations, students, nurses, teachers and Non-Governmental Organizations and other groups in the various regions.

By: Crystal Stoll

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/