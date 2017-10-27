Latest update October 27th, 2017 5:20 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

Oct 27, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 27, 2017

The Social Protection Ministry’s Difficult Circumstances Unit distributed several items to the Marvin and Collette Duncan, who lost their Black Bush Polder, Region six home to fire last Saturday, October 22.

Mabiola Howard, Technical Officer, Ministry of Social Protection handing over the items to the Duncan family.

The items were handed over today, by Technical Officer Mabiola Howard, on behalf of Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally. Among the supplies were beds, bed-spreads and pillows, stove, food items and cleaning detergent and clothing. Howard said she hoped the assistance will bring much-needed relief to the family. She also assured that the ministry will also provide zinc sheets for the reconstruction of the home.

Mervin Duncan, who expressed gratitude to the government for its kind gesture, said that the items will add to his rebuilding process. “We are glad for the assistance because we are left with the clothes that we have on…I see that no one has turn they back against me.”

The Region Six Regional Administration will also be assisting with other materials to commence reconstruction of the house. The Region’s People National Congress Reform (PNCR) group has committed to provide labour and additional supplies.

The land is currently being cleared of debris and the building’s foundation will laid shortly. The house should be completed in time for the Christmas holiday

 

By: Synieka Thorne

Some of the items distributed.

 

Recent Articles

Over 8000 households to get electricity by December

Over 8000 households to get electricity by December

Oct 27, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 27, 2017 Some thirty-four thousand residents in sixteen communities (16) across the country are expected to benefit from the installation of electrical distribution networks by the end of December. The communities will be receiving the electricity through the Central...
Read More
Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

Oct 27, 2017

Positive response for visual arts exhibition

Positive response for visual arts exhibition

Oct 27, 2017

Min. Ramjattan donates to Saraswat Primary

Min. Ramjattan donates to Saraswat Primary

Oct 27, 2017

Govt endeavouring to meet concerns of teachers -PM

Govt endeavouring to meet concerns of teachers

Oct 27, 2017

‘You have made us hold our head high’ – PM at National Education Ceremony

‘You have made us hold our head high’ – PM...

Oct 27, 2017

GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre

GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation...

Oct 27, 2017

National Biomedical Unit establishment being explored by RHS

National Biomedical Unit establishment being...

Oct 27, 2017

‘Ram should rethink decision to abandon his post’ – Attorney General Williams

‘Ram should rethink decision to abandon his...

Oct 27, 2017

“A dream finally realised”- launch of OSHAG Guyana-based office

“A dream finally realised”- launch of OSHAG...

Oct 27, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,098,363 hits