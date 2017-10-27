Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 27, 2017

The Social Protection Ministry’s Difficult Circumstances Unit distributed several items to the Marvin and Collette Duncan, who lost their Black Bush Polder, Region six home to fire last Saturday, October 22.

The items were handed over today, by Technical Officer Mabiola Howard, on behalf of Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally. Among the supplies were beds, bed-spreads and pillows, stove, food items and cleaning detergent and clothing. Howard said she hoped the assistance will bring much-needed relief to the family. She also assured that the ministry will also provide zinc sheets for the reconstruction of the home.

Mervin Duncan, who expressed gratitude to the government for its kind gesture, said that the items will add to his rebuilding process. “We are glad for the assistance because we are left with the clothes that we have on…I see that no one has turn they back against me.”

The Region Six Regional Administration will also be assisting with other materials to commence reconstruction of the house. The Region’s People National Congress Reform (PNCR) group has committed to provide labour and additional supplies.

The land is currently being cleared of debris and the building’s foundation will laid shortly. The house should be completed in time for the Christmas holiday

By: Synieka Thorne