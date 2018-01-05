Latest update January 5th, 2018 8:28 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Some 89,000 persons to benefit from ICT training

Jan 05, 2018 Government, Ministry of Public Telecommunications, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 5, 2018

Some 89,000 residents in approximately 170 communities will benefit from continued Information Communication Technology (ICT) training this year.

This will exercise be facilitated under the US$17M project under the Guyana/Norway Agreement by the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund (GRIF), and it will be managed by the United Nations Development Programme, (UNDP).

Hon. Catherine Hughes Minister of Public Telecommunications.

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes said the programme will be facilitated by the ministry’s Industry and Innovation Unit. During an interview, the Minister said the training will be made available to persons who never had the opportunity to learn to use a computer.

“We recognise that in Guyana many people just didn’t have the opportunity. Traditionally, if you grew up on the coast and you were fortunate to go to one of the top schools or your parents had money, then you were exposed and so we have a very important section in our population that we intend to target and reach out to and so we are providing training on a series of different levels.”

The Public Telecommunications Minister outlined some of the area’s residents will be trained in, “these include being comfortable with a computer, internet access, how you create an email address, how you would communicate by email, maintain an email account and then we have branched off depending on the community and the level into social media because we see that as a key way for entrepreneurs to market their products internationally and locally.”

It was also disclosed that in 2018, the ministry will be collaborating with the private sector to develop short-term community-based training programmes to equip citizens with particular skills in office productivity, and entry skills on programming, coding, and software development.

The Ministry has already begun their citizen outreach and awareness activities as part of an overall goal to develop the ICT sector. This involves building an internal media platform to disseminate information and encourage feedback and collaboration.

 

By: Gabreila Patram

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03

Recent Articles

GPF records decrease in crime for 2017 – Acting Commissioner Ramnarine

GPF records decrease in crime for 2017 – Acting Commissioner...

Jan 05, 2018

DPI Guyana, Friday, January 5, 2018 Acting Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine described the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) 2017 performance as satisfactory when compared to previous years, as the Force recorded significant decreases in crimes. Commissioner Ramnarine made this statement during the...
Read More
Brazil ready to service Guyana’s oil and gas sector – Ambassador Talbot

Brazil ready to service Guyana’s oil and gas...

Jan 05, 2018

Local, international training boosted GPF’s 2017 performance

Local, international training boosted GPF’s...

Jan 05, 2018

Most historic oil find to date – Min. Natural Resources

Most historic oil find to date – Min. Natural...

Jan 05, 2018

Respiratory Care students adamant on “giving back”

Respiratory Care students adamant on “giving...

Jan 05, 2018

Issuance of new radio licences ‘fit and proper’ – GNBA Chairman

Issuance of new radio licences ‘fit and...

Jan 05, 2018

Stabroek Block estimated value increases to 3.2Billion barrels

Stabroek Block estimated value increases to...

Jan 05, 2018

Region Three RDC implementing measures to alleviate flooding

Region Three RDC implementing measures to...

Jan 05, 2018

Synthetic tracks will be constructed by the end of 2018 – Min. Norton

Synthetic tracks will be constructed by the end...

Jan 05, 2018

Some 89,000 persons to benefit from ICT training

Some 89,000 persons to benefit from ICT training

Jan 05, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 411 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,330,064 hits