“Sometimes you have to mature” – Region Five REO – hopeful for improved behaviour among Councillors, executives in 2018

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Five (Mahaica/Berbice) Ovid Morrison is hopeful that a meeting held at the end of December 2017, between the executives of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), would see improved behaviour at statutory meetings.

The REO, who chaired the Region’s 2017 Year-in-Review and 2018 projections in the Council’s Boardroom on Tuesday, said that he met with the Regional Chairman Vickchand Ramphal and Vice Chairman Rion Peters, where they sought to establish the order for the effective functioning of the region.

“Sometimes you have to be mature, even though you might have been mature many times before and that maturity might have been interpreted as being stupid,” Morrison said.

The REO said the officials now have a working relationship agreement. However, he is optimistic that it will be manifested throughout 2018.

“The problem with that is that I would like to see the policymakers make the policy and allow the administration to execute the policy.” According to the REO, there is an imbalance of power when the policy makers outline the plans and move ahead of the administration to also execute those plans.

“I think, I would look in 2017 to see if that continues. The discussion seems to suggest that it would be a harmonious relationship.” Morrison stated that his policy decision is in the interest in the development of the Region.

The RDC has encountered some major issues prolonging months at a time, often leading to abrupt endings of statutory meetings. The constant wrangling between the A Partnership for National Unity / Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) and People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Councillors was said to be causing major setbacks in developmental works in the Region.

However, during the recent consideration of budget estimates in December last, Minster of Communities, Ronald Bulkan clarified that there was no stymying of work in the region and that things were, in fact, progressing accordingly.

He had responded to PPP parliamentarian Harry Gill who claimed that the regional officials of the region were always at loggerheads and that work was always affected.

By: Alexis Rodney

