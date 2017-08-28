Latest update August 29th, 2017 12:00 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Sophia Centre youth shines at CSEC

Aug 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, Guyana, Monday, August 28, 2017

Shellon (not her real name), a minor in State Care has earned ten subjects at the Caribbean Examination Council (CSEC) this year.

The 17-year-old has been in the Child Care Protection agency for the past two years. She first resided at the Mahaica Children’s Home for a year, then relocated to the Sophia Care Centre in Georgetown, to complete her secondary education at the Tutorial High School.

Director of the Child Care and Protection Agency Ann Greene

She was able to attain 10 subjects -one Grade one, six Grade twos, two Grade threes, and one Grade four. Kandhai said she chose sit so many subjects because it allows her the opportunity to choose a career in medicine or business.

Shellon, an aspiring Pediatrician noted that she, “wants to give back to society because the Child Care Protection Agency help me tremendously through my studies, the government helped to sponsor everything so for me, if I work back for the government I can help society.”

There were many challenges the youth faced such as a broken leg while writing CSEC, and having to share a room and study area with many other students. She said that her support system was ‘outstanding’ from all her peers, teachers of Tutorial High school, her case agent and mother. She highlighted that staff of the Mahaica Children’s Home particularly Miss Beldmon, Miss Denise and Miss Ashley played vital roles in ensuring her studies were up to date and allotted time for her to study every day.

Addressing the matter of society labelling children in welfare as ‘disobedient or delinquents’, the student said “It’s not what you hear or what you think. In life, you have to make choices and the choices that you make determine your future and in this life without God you are nothing”.

Shellon hopes attain a scholarship to study medicine at the University of Guyana (UG). She urged all out there that “No matter where you come from, you have the ability; set a goal, focus and you will achieve it.”

Ann Greene, Director of the Child Care Protection Agency said that the agency “is thrilled” explaining that, “this is her opening, education is the key and this is what we try to encourage all our youths”.

“Every child in care has educational opportunities,” the Director noted. She assured that the agency will “be supporting Shellon in all her endeavors”.

Editor’s note: The student is a minor in state care and we have protected her identity.

Recent Articles

GCAA launches investigation into most recent plane crash-Director General to meet with operators-Safety Management System operational

GCAA launches investigation into most recent plane crash-Director...

Aug 29, 2017

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched an investigation into the fatal aircraft accident involving Air Services Limited Cessna 206 aircraft with registration number 8R-GFM which crashed on August 27, 2017. The pilot, Captain Imran Khan, who was the lone occupant of the aircraft,...
Read More
North Pakaraima Football tournament

North Pakaraima Football tournament

Aug 28, 2017

Three Region Nine children rescued from abusive home

Three Region Nine children rescued from abusive...

Aug 28, 2017

President pledges support for Diocese of Guyana’s education programmes -at 175th anniversary

President pledges support for Diocese of...

Aug 28, 2017

Several key Hinterland roads to be rehabilitated by year end-  concrete and asphaltic mixes to be utilized

Several key Hinterland roads to be rehabilitated...

Aug 28, 2017

Sophia Centre youth shines at CSEC

Sophia Centre youth shines at CSEC

Aug 28, 2017

Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship graduate

Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship

Aug 28, 2017

“Aranaputa Valley” seeking  international markets

“Aranaputa Valley” seeking  international...

Aug 28, 2017

Cabinet notes award of 28 multi-million dollar contracts

Cabinet notes award of 28 multi-million dollar...

Aug 28, 2017

Minister Norton to take up responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport -Minister Henry confirmed as Minister of Education

Minister Norton to take up responsibility for...

Aug 28, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 381 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 924,248 hits