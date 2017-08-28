Sophia Centre youth shines at CSEC

DPI, Guyana, Monday, August 28, 2017

Shellon (not her real name), a minor in State Care has earned ten subjects at the Caribbean Examination Council (CSEC) this year.

The 17-year-old has been in the Child Care Protection agency for the past two years. She first resided at the Mahaica Children’s Home for a year, then relocated to the Sophia Care Centre in Georgetown, to complete her secondary education at the Tutorial High School.

She was able to attain 10 subjects -one Grade one, six Grade twos, two Grade threes, and one Grade four. Kandhai said she chose sit so many subjects because it allows her the opportunity to choose a career in medicine or business.

Shellon, an aspiring Pediatrician noted that she, “wants to give back to society because the Child Care Protection Agency help me tremendously through my studies, the government helped to sponsor everything so for me, if I work back for the government I can help society.”

There were many challenges the youth faced such as a broken leg while writing CSEC, and having to share a room and study area with many other students. She said that her support system was ‘outstanding’ from all her peers, teachers of Tutorial High school, her case agent and mother. She highlighted that staff of the Mahaica Children’s Home particularly Miss Beldmon, Miss Denise and Miss Ashley played vital roles in ensuring her studies were up to date and allotted time for her to study every day.

Addressing the matter of society labelling children in welfare as ‘disobedient or delinquents’, the student said “It’s not what you hear or what you think. In life, you have to make choices and the choices that you make determine your future and in this life without God you are nothing”.

Shellon hopes attain a scholarship to study medicine at the University of Guyana (UG). She urged all out there that “No matter where you come from, you have the ability; set a goal, focus and you will achieve it.”

Ann Greene, Director of the Child Care Protection Agency said that the agency “is thrilled” explaining that, “this is her opening, education is the key and this is what we try to encourage all our youths”.

“Every child in care has educational opportunities,” the Director noted. She assured that the agency will “be supporting Shellon in all her endeavors”.

Editor’s note: The student is a minor in state care and we have protected her identity.