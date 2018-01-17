Latest update January 17th, 2018 7:54 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Sophia, East La Penitence benefitting from US$57,000 afterschool sessions

Jan 17, 2018 Government, Ministry of Education, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, January 17, 2018

The United Nations Agency for International Development (USAID) has partnered with the Nations University here to offer after-school programmes to children of East La Penitence and Sophia.

Director of the School of the Nation, Dr. Brian O’Toole.

USAID has identified vulnerable areas it wants to focus on and has sought to offer children of the selected communities opportunities to have a better quality of life.

The programme, which has already commenced, will run for some six months and is being overlooked by the School of the Nation. Classes offered include Art, Music, and Computer Science among others.

“USAID has determined what communities and within Sophia to work sections C to E. For every student we identify …part of it is to learn lessons that could be taken to the government to say this is our experience from these resources and these are the tangible results.”

Dr. Brian O’Toole, Director of the School of the Nations and Program Manager said facilitators will seek to understand the students’ reading and numerical abilities, along with a study of their psychological attitude. If the approach is successful, it is hoped that the programme could be extended to government.

“If it indeed succeeds, then we sit down with Social Protection, the Ministry of Education and say here is a project that works, let’s see what kind of investment is needed because otherwise, we are not going to solve these problems,” Dr. O’Toole said.

The university has for the first time collaborated with the Nancy Campbell Academy in Ontario, Canada. That institution has agreed to provide some amount of training to those involved in the programme. The school will be working with 25 children between the ages of 10 and 16 from Sophia and the same number from East La Penitence.

According to Dr. O’Toole, that may be a bit challenging, however, there are many other students who are desirous of participating in the programme.

Program Coordinator, for the East La Penitence community, Louisa Mansey said the team is looking forward to the next six months, noting that the programme could be extended to other areas as well.

“The programme will be running every day after school. We will be engaging them for as long as the school term is in. So, some of it will happen in the community at the Brickdam Community and some will be happening here at the School of the Nations.”

 

By: Alexis Rodney

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Inaugural oil and gas summit to benefit local businesses

Inaugural oil and gas summit to benefit local businesses

Jan 17, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 17, 2018 Guyanese businesses will have a chance to network and learn from leaders in the oil and gas industry at the inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX). GIPEX 2018 is being hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) from February...
Read More
Children’s Mash coming ‘bigger and better’ for 2018

Children’s Mash coming ‘bigger and better’...

Jan 17, 2018

Possible changes to admission requirements for CHW programme -to help indigenous applicants

Possible changes to admission requirements for...

Jan 17, 2018

Rupununi Music and Arts Festival promises an eclectic mix

Rupununi Music and Arts Festival promises an...

Jan 17, 2018

Hugo Chavez Centre now fully self-sufficient

Hugo Chavez Centre now fully self-sufficient

Jan 17, 2018

Sophia, East La Penitence benefitting from US$57,000 afterschool sessions

Sophia, East La Penitence benefitting from...

Jan 17, 2018

Public engagements on EIA for Liza Phase 2 to begin – Exxon

Public engagements on EIA for Liza Phase 2 to...

Jan 17, 2018

Ministry of Education takes Townhall meeting to Lethem

Ministry of Education takes Townhall meeting to...

Jan 17, 2018

Regional Personnel Management challenges to be addressed – Communities Ministry

Regional Personnel Management challenges to be...

Jan 17, 2018

New Cyprus High Commissioner accredited

New Cyprus High Commissioner accredited

Jan 17, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 414 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,373,566 hits