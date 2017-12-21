South Pakariamas residents call for roads to be rehabilitated

DPI Guyana, Thursday, December 21, 2017

Residents of Karassabai and the surrounding villages of Paipang, Tiger Pond, Kakshebai and Taushida turned out in their numbers, at the Community Benab on Wednesday, to raise concerns and interact with Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock.

Among the issues highlighted was the need for rehabilitation of the Karassabai to Taushida and Karassabai to Lethem roads. They also called for more access to skills training programmes for the youths and land.

However, Minister Allicock disclosed that he had not seen a request, or report for the road repairs, prior to his visit to the community. He encouraged the Village Council to report the issues, to the regional administration, and the Community Development Officer (CDO), in order for representations to be made on their behalf.

Minister Allicock also outlined some of the skills training programmes that the youths in the district can access through the ministry and the government. He highlighted the training is offered through the Hinterland Employment and Youth Service (HEYS) programme and the Bina Hill Institute. Youths in the hinterland can also access government scholarships to attend higher institute of learning inclusive of the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), the University of Guyana (UG,) the Government Technical Institute (GTI) and the Carnegie School of Home Economics (CSHE).

On the issues of land, Minister Allicock said that government is firm on ensuring all Indigenous land issues are resolved.

Addressing the residents, Minister Allicock also commended the South Pakaraimas sub-District for leading in management and maintenance of community resources. The Minister was impressed with the quality of public infrastructure (schools, health centre, village office and other public buildings) being made available to them.

He noted that Karassabai and its surrounding communities have great potential for economic development. There is potential, he pointed out for tourism, and vast and fertile land for agriculture.

The Minister then urged the residents to collaborate and create projects that will aid in sustainable community development and promised that funds will be made available for the rehabilitation of internal roads, and also for the communities’ tourism drive.

“You have a very great place here to engage in any activities. Come together and engage in farming you shouldn’t go hungry in this area. You have good quality wood here, get the young people trained. Come up with projects and we will support you”, Minister Allicock told the South Pakaraimas residents.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the spirit of Christmas, Minister Allicock distributed toys and gifts to the children from the villages. The toys and other gifts donated by JR Ranch and Atlantic Marine.

By: Synieka Thorne

