Special Information Bulletin

Continuous precipitation anticipated for the next four days as an upper level trough and the sub-tropical jet affects Guyana.

Synopsis: An upper level trough and the Sub-tropical Jet are currently affecting and will continue to affect Guyana during the next few days. Weather conditions are likely to deteriorate as the Jet entrance migrates over Guyana from time to time.

A s s o ciated weather: As the Hydrometeorological Service has been forecasting for the last 4 days, all Regions are likely to experience cloudy to overcast skies. Regions 1 to 6 can expect these conditions to be accompanied by predominantly light to moderate continuous rain and showers; however, downpours may become heavy at times. Precipitation is expected to be less intense over all other locations.

Twenty-four hours accumulated rainfall amounts are expected to be between 40 mm and 80 mm on Wednesday and Friday and in excess of 100 mm is likely on Thursday. The highest rainfall is expected to occur over Regions 2 to 5.

P o s si b l e effects of Weather: Recent and forecasted weather conditions coupled with the high tides, may cause water accumulation/flooding in poorly drained, low lying and riverine areas.

Table 1: shows the Admiralty Tide Tables for the period Tuesday 03 January, 2017 to Saturday 7 January, 2017.

DATE HIGH TIDE LOW TIDE TIME HEIGHT TIME HEIGHT Hr: Min Metres Hr: Min Metre 2017.01.03 07: 07 2.70 01: 03 0.67 19: 39 2.70 13: 17 0.98 2017.01.04 07: 52 2.64 01: 48 0.76 20: 36 2.60 14: 11 1.04 2017.01.05 08: 48 2.59 02: 41 0.87 21: 45 2.51 15: 15 1.07 2017.01.06 09: 58 2.58 03: 42 0.96 23: 02 2.49 16: 28 1.04 2017.01.07 11: 13 2.64 04: 51 0.99 —: — – — 17: 42 0.94

The National Weather Watch Center will continue to closely monitor this event and will issue bulletins as the need arises.

I s s ued By:

National Weather Watch Centre

Hydrometeorological Service.