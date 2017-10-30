Latest update October 29th, 2017 9:18 PM

Speed Boat, Regal copped Prime Minister’s T20 Cup

Oct 29, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister

DPI, Guyana, Sunday, October 29, 2017

Top softball cricket teams, Regal and Speed Boat copped the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup tournament, in the Masters and All-Stars category respectively. The three-day tournament saw teams from Guyana, Canada, Florida and New York participating.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo along with winners of the Masters category of the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup tournament, Regal.

Speaking at the closing of the tournament on Sunday, at the Everest Cricket Ground, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo congratulated the teams for putting on a spectacular show of great softball cricket.

The Prime Minister said that “this is a great day for softball cricket in Guyana,” noting that “it is the beginning of what one can imagine being greater competition in the field.”

“…I have been assured that, while the Georgetown softball cricket league will hold their tournament in November, Regal will conduct their competition in May. I think that it should not be a confrontation between two great teams emerging in softball cricket, but that you should have cooperation and work together to promote this game,” the  Prime Minister urged.

Softball cricket while only now emerging locally, is an international phenomenon, and Prime Minister Nagamootoo, is optimistic that Guyana will produce a team that is equipped to play in the international games.

The Tournament was organised by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Incorporated (GSCL) in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport.

The All-star winner received $600,000 in prize money, while the runners-up were awarded $100,000 along with trophies and medals as well as a 50-inch television. The winner of the Masters cup won $500,000 and the runners-up in that division took home $100,000 along with trophies and medals.

Additionally, five categories of players in the Masters and All-Stars category received $30,000 each from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan and Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo, wife of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo were also among those attending the T20 Cup finals.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, handing over a trophy to the Regal team for copping first place in the Master’s category.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo handing over a prize to Speed Boat, winner of the All-Stars category.

 

