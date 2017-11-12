Latest update November 12th, 2017 1:54 PM

DPI Guyana

Sport Minister attends Karate grading exam 

Georgetown, Guyana – (November 12, 2017) Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility of Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton, attended the tri-annual grading examination of the Guyana Karate College at the Transport Sports Club on Thomas Lands, where over 50 students were vying for the chance to upgrade their rank.

Minister of Social Cohesion with the responsibility of Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton and members of the Guyana Karate College, students and other officials for an official photo at last evening’s grading examination.

Speaking at the end of the examination, the Minister encouraged the students to “follow their dreams” and to recognise that “discipline leads to success”. He cited the importance of sport as an “art form and a system of discipline for youths. “Karate helps to prepare you for various aspects of your life,” the Minister said. 

This year the Guyana Karate College celebrates their eleventh anniversary and are in the process of constructing their own building at Liliendall on the East Coast of Demerara. Sensei Kenrick Cheeks of Shakti Institute on the West Coast of Demerara shed some light on the art form. “It’s about discipline and helping the children to focus on their life and academics in general. With this type of Karate style, you find that the children are taught self-respect and control and here we don’t only focus on just karate but their life as a whole. For us this will always be an integral part of their life and it’s something they can and will use in the future,” he said.

Present on the grading panel were Master Frank Woon-A-Tai, a ninth degree black belt in Shotokan Karate, Sensei Amir Khouri, Sensei Dr. Guy Low, Somlata Bispat, Sensei Jeffrey Wong, Sensei Aubrey Stanislaus Bettencourt and Sensei Cheeks.

