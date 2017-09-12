Latest update September 12th, 2017 5:25 PM

DPI, Guyana

Standardization booklet geared for the primary level launched

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, September 12, 2017

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) launched the Standardization Programme for Primary Schools across Guyana, on Tuesday, at its Sophia Boardroom.

According to Executive Director of GNBS, Candelle Walcott-Bostwick, with the publication of its first information booklet, the Standards and Academia Initiative aims to educate children at the primary level.

Samples of the GNBS “Introducing Standards at the Primary Level” booklet.

Bostwick said, “The fundamental aim and objective of this initiative is to educate our students, our leaders of tomorrow on the roles and functions of the GNBS as the national standards body, and the benefits of implementing standards.”

The Director revealed there are many adults who are unaware of the Bureau of Standards and its functions, hence the need to impart the importance of standardisation within schools. It is also designed to boost students’ knowledge of keys issues in society such as “globalization”.

The initiative stemmed from a 2012 International Standardization Organization workshop held in Brazil, which aimed at educating children worldwide about the benefits of standardization.

“This initiative is to provide students with sufficient knowledge on the benefits of standards applicable to different sectors, and is expected to facilitate a smooth transition into higher levels of education and into everyday lives,” Bostwick said.

The Director indicated that the Ministry of Education is considering adding standardization to its curriculum.

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Technical Officer at the Ministry of Education, Tamika Barkoye thanked the GNBS for the initiative, whilst concurring that the importance of standards needs to be in instilled in children from an early age.

“We will use these booklets and we hope that the piloted schools that have been identified benefit; that the initiative can be expanded throughout Guyana…I hope the Bureau of Standards will continue to engage us on other initiatives as well,  and this can spread out to varying institutions,” she said.

Students of Stella Maris Primary and Winfer Gardens Primary schools benefited books from the launching of the booklets.

The pilot program will roll out with selected schools in Regions Four, Five, Six and Ten. A secondary level booklet is expected to be published next year, following the succession of the primary level.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

Members of the GNBS, the Ministry of Education and students and teachers of the Winfer Gardens Primary and the Stella Maris Primary Schools pose with the standardization booklet.

Technical Officer at the MOE, Tamika Barkoye receiving a booklet from Executive Director, GNBS, Candelle Walcott- Bostwick, and National Standards Council, GNBS, Allison Butters-Grant.

 

Students of the Winfer Gardens Primary and the Stella Maris Primary perusing the booklet.

 

