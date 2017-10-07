‘Standards make cities smarter’ – National Quality Week begins

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, October 07, 2017

As the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) observes National Quality Week (October 08 to 14), in a joint message, the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), International Electro-technical Commission (IEC) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have noted while there are complexities in the building of a Smart City, International Standards significantly simplify this task.

These standards support the development of appropriate solutions that can be adapted to the particular circumstances of a given city. They contain expert knowledge and best practices and are essential enablers in guaranteeing quality and performance of products and services. They also open the door to a larger choice of products and services and increase competition and foster innovation.

It was further noted that International Standards allow for efficient functioning at every level in cities. For example, they provide the foundation for electricity access and the many devices and systems that use and contain electronics. Support information and communication technologies that enable data collection, information security and exchange and analyse data. Provide important guidance for aspects of city life, including energy-efficient buildings, intelligent transportation, improved waste management and building sustainable communities.

According to Lloyd David, PRO of GNBS, a number of activities have been scheduled for the week including radio programmes, pop-up interviews with consumers and businesses, an open Day and exhibition at its Main Office in Sophia, a consultation session for stakeholders in the building sector on the Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code. There will also be awards to GNBS staff for long-service and appreciation.

In addition, on the evening of Friday, October 13, the GNBS will host its first National Quality Awards where eleven local companies will be awarded for their outstanding implementation of standards.

World Standards Day is commemorated annually on October 14; this year’s theme is ‘Standards make cities smarter’.

By: Gabreila Patram