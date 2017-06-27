Latest update June 27th, 2017 8:25 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Standby Electricity Generator for Mabaruma-  new generator to be procured

Jun 27, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, June 27, 2017

The Ministry of Communities will be working in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure to procure a new generation set for Mabaruma, Region One. This was disclosed by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan in an interview with Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) today.

Residents of the Region One community have been without electricity for over five weeks due to the malfunctioning generator.

The procurement of the new generator is a long-term solution to the problem. Minister Bulkan explained that for the short-term intervention, the Ministry of Natural Resources has today been able to procure a standby 500kilowatt generator. The Ministry is currently making arrangements to have it transported and installed in the community shortly.

Minister Bulkan expects that this intervention “will kick-in, in soon.” In the meantime, he is asking that, “residents exercise patience as the government works expeditiously to rectify the situation.”

Region One, Regional Executive Officer, Leslie Wilburg explained that the generator went down on May 15, 2017. After purchasing parts to repair the generator, it was discovered that it could not be fixed without spending large sums of money.

Wilburg said that, “The options were either to purchase a new plant, or spend more to repair it.” He considered both options and then shared his recommendations by way of a letter with the Minister of Communities and Minister of Public Infrastructure.

The options were to repair the plant for some $8.4M with a time frame of four to five weeks, or repair for $6M. The other option was to purchase a new plant for some $16.7M with one week’s framework for installation, or $14.4M with the installation time of 3-4 weeks.

 

By: Zanneel Willliams

Recent Articles

First Lady attends South Road Nursery’s graduation exercise

First Lady attends South Road Nursery’s graduation exercise

Jun 27, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (June 27, 2017) The graduating class of 2017 of the South Road Nursery school, were today, encouraged by the First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger to seize every educational opportunity even at their tender ages.  The First Lady made these remarks at their graduation exercise,...
Read More
Better strategy sought after for weather/Climate information dissemination

Better strategy sought after for weather/Climate...

Jun 27, 2017

National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance drafted, stakeholders consulted

National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance...

Jun 27, 2017

First Phase of Lithium exploration successful

First Phase of Lithium exploration successful

Jun 27, 2017

Relief on the way for flooded communities Region 5 and 6

Relief on the way for flooded communities Region...

Jun 27, 2017

Standby Electricity Generator for Mabaruma-  new generator to be procured

Standby Electricity Generator for Mabaruma-  new...

Jun 27, 2017

Nursery Placement letter available nation-wide

Nursery Placement letter available nation-wide

Jun 27, 2017

China donates equipment to help Zika fight in Guyana

China donates equipment to help Zika fight in...

Jun 27, 2017

Modernisation process for Bartica District Hospital on-stream

Modernisation process for Bartica District...

Jun 27, 2017

“Opposition will not stop gov’t work”- Minister Bulkan

“Opposition will not stop gov’t work”-...

Jun 27, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 348 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 772,081 hits