State House staff fetes First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger on her birthday

Georgetown, Guyana — (January 8, 2018) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger was, this afternoon, feted by the members of her staff and other well-wishers at a birthday reception hosted at State House. The Ministry of the Presidency, Minister of Social Protection, Ms. Amna Ally and Commissioner (Ag.) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Mr. David Ramnarine, also sent their best wishes, through their representatives, for the First Lady as she celebrates her 69th birth anniversary today. Assistant Commissioner of Police – 2IC Administration, Ms. Maxine Graham, Superintendent and Director of Music and Culture, Ms. Charmaine Stuart and Assistant Superintendent, Ms. Dorette Gibbons, who represented the Commissioner, all joined with the members of the First Lady’s staff to help her to celebrate her birthday.