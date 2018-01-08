Latest update January 8th, 2018 6:54 PM

State House staff fetes First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger on her birthday

Jan 08, 2018 Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana — (January 8, 2018First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger was, this afternoon, feted by the members of her staff and other well-wishers at a birthday reception hosted at State House.  The Ministry of the Presidency, Minister of Social Protection, Ms. Amna Ally and Commissioner (Ag.) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Mr. David Ramnarine, also sent their best wishes, through their representatives, for the First Lady as she celebrates her 69th birth anniversary today. Assistant Commissioner of Police – 2IC Administration, Ms. Maxine Graham, Superintendent and Director of Music and Culture, Ms. Charmaine Stuart and Assistant Superintendent, Ms. Dorette Gibbons, who represented the Commissioner, all joined with the members of the First Lady’s staff to help her to celebrate her birthday.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger displays a basket of fruit that she received from one well-wisher.

 

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, raises her glass as the members of her staff and other well-wishers extend best wishes to her on her 69th birthday.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger admires a cake that was presented to her by representatives of acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. David Ramnarine, at a reception held this afternoon at State House to celebrate her 69th birthday.

 

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ms. Dorette Gibbons presents First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger with a large birthday present on behalf of Commissioner of Police (Ag.) Mr. David Ramnarine at a reception held at State House. Superintendent of Police – Director of Music and Culture, Ms. Charmaine Stuart and Assistant Commissioner 2IC Administration, Ms. Maxine Graham are also pictured.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger receives a present from Assistant Superintendent Kibwe Griffith on behalf of the members of her security team, at a reception held to mark her birthday.

 

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Thomas extends best wishes to First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger on behalf of the Administrative Staff at State House at a reception held this afternoon to observe her 69th birthday. Other members of the State House staff are also pictured.

 

