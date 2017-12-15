Latest update December 15th, 2017 8:27 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

State Minister condemns “mischievous” Guyana Times article

Dec 15, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, State

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 15, 2017

Minister of State Joseph Harmon has labelled as “mischievous” an article published today in the Guyana Times Newspaper titled “For Ministry of the Presidency $100 million allocated for bulletproof vehicles purchased on credit: government roasted for alleged breach of accountability.”

Minister of State Joseph Harmon addressing the National Assembly today

Minister Harmon said the article is at best mischievous and seeks to insinuate the existence of corrupt practices devoid of accountability and transparency as reported by Member of Parliament Juan Edghill, who is currently on suspension.

“Permit me to state unequivocally that such a statement is erroneous and misleading… at no time since this government came into office after the May 2015 elections was the ministry allocated $100 million for the purchase of vehicles,” Minister Harmon said.

He said the facts, which can be confirmed by the Ministry of Finance will show that that Ministry of the Presidency had in fact inherited a fleet of vehicles from the former administration including those used in the presidential fleet. He said on more than one occasion, the VIP cars both in the Presidential and Prime Minister’s fleet developed mechanical problems.

“The Administration took a firm decision to phase out the old and aged vehicles over a period of time, in addition to purchasing reconditioned and/or new VIP vehicles to complement the President’s fleet and to be used exclusively for state visits of other Heads of States.”

Minister Harmon said vehicles purchased with the 2016 budgetary allocation have been delivered and are in the possession of the Ministry of the Presidency. He pointed out that those vehicles are in no way bullet proof, as stated in the article. Of the $58,800,000 million allocated for land transport in 2016, $53, 583,810.

The 2017 allocation of $22,500,000 saw only $21,553,064 being expended.

Alexis Rodney

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

$267.1 “People’s Budget” passed

$267.1 “People’s Budget” passed

Dec 15, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 15, 2017 The Government’s fiscal spending for the year 2018 has been given the green light by the National Assembly. The sums were approved by the National Assembly, this afternoon, after Appropriation Bill 2017, Bill No. 15 of 2017 was put to the House for vote. The...
Read More
Speaker disallows opposition motion to suspend sitting

Speaker disallows opposition motion to suspend...

Dec 15, 2017

Government’s explanation on signing bonus remains consistent- Minister Greenidge

Government’s explanation on signing bonus...

Dec 15, 2017

Finance Ministry 2018 Budget passed

Finance Ministry 2018 Budget passed

Dec 15, 2017

LTI to get new dormitory; 100 new live-in students- Minister Henry

LTI to get new dormitory; 100 new live-in...

Dec 15, 2017

Police Service Commission to be appointed by year’s end – President

Police Service Commission to be appointed by...

Dec 15, 2017

State Minister condemns “mischievous” Guyana Times article

State Minister condemns “mischievous” Guyana...

Dec 15, 2017

President confident Guyana ‘on good ground’ – as it awaits decision on Guyana-Venezuela controversy

President confident Guyana ‘on good ground’...

Dec 15, 2017

Social Cohesion very much alive- President Granger

Social Cohesion very much alive- President

Dec 15, 2017

Guyana’s Decent Work Country Programme 2017-2021 launched

Guyana’s Decent Work Country Programme...

Dec 15, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 404 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,269,364 hits