State Minister hands over vehicles for GL&SC regional office -congratulates Commission on performance

Georgetown, Guyana – (December 12, 2017Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, today, handed over four vehicles to the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission’s (GL&SC) Regional Offices. The handover was made at the Commission’s General Staff Meeting held on the grounds of the GL&SC Headquarters in Durban Backlands, Georgetown.

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon presents the keys to the vehicles that were, this afternoon, handed over to the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) regional officers from the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine). Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Presidency, Ms. Abena Moore and Commissioner, GL&SC are pictured, in the background, first and second from left.

The Minister handed over two Honda ATVs for the offices in Barima-Waini (Region One) and Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) and two Toyota Land Cruisers for the offices in Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four) and Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine), as part of the 2017 budget allocation. They will be used to aid in the work of the Commission for land administration, monitoring, and enforcement.

Minister Harmon, who took a short break from budget debates in Parliament to attend the meeting, praised the Commission for its excellent performance thus far. “I’m extremely proud of the work that is being done by the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission… I believe that good work is being done here and quality work is being done here,” he said.

Minister Harmon also encouraged the staff to continue to exemplify of the value of hard work to other departments in the Government. “Lands and Surveys Commission must be one of the shining examples in Government as to how, with a dedicated work force, you can turn around an entity in a very short space of time. So, I want to congratulate all of you for that and for being that shining light in Government,” he said.

The programme featured holiday performances from the GL&SC staff as well as presentations of the Managers’ Reports from the commission’s Finance and Surveys Divisions, and Human Resource and Land Administrations.  

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon handed over these vehicles to the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, which was will be used to augment the work programme in its regional offices in Barima-Waini (Region One), Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four), Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven), and Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine).

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon and Commissioner, Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), Mr. Trevor Benn (first and second from left) are seated at the head table at the GL&SC’s General Staff Meeting.

 

