State Minister meets with delegation from Estonia

Georgetown, Guyana — (January 18, 2018) Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, was today paid a courtesy call by a delegation from Estonia, which included a member of the Estonian President’s Advisory Committee on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) campaign, Ms. Marianne Mikko, Ambassador-at-Large and Head of UNSC Campaign Task Force, Mr. Margus Kolga, and UNSC Counsellor, Ms. Mari Tomingas. The meeting was held in the Minister of State’s office at the Ministry of the Presidency.

In June 2017, Cabinet members benefitted from a presentation from Dr. Arvo Ott, Executive Director of the e-Governance Academy in Estonia and as a follow-up to that engagement, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Ms. Catherine Hughes, and Chairman of the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), Mr. Floyd Levi attended an e-governance conference in Tallinn, Estonia.