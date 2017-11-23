Latest update November 23rd, 2017 8:45 PM

State-of-the-art multipurpose courts taking shape – will facilitate lawn tennis, futsal, basketball, volleyball, etc.

Nov 23, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, November 23, 2017

The multimillion-dollar multipurpose courts which are currently being constructed in the compound of the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue is taking shape. Construction of the two courts commenced on October 11, 2017, is said to be more than 50 percent completed.

What the facility will look like upon completion.

The state-of-the-art facility will allow for several disciplines including lawn tennis, futsal, basketball, and volleyball. The lawn tennis court is expected to be 120ft long and 60ft wide, at a cost of $12.9 million.

The second court which will facilitate futsal, basketball, and volleyball at a cost of $11.6 million, is expected to be 115ft long and 72ft wide.  It will be accompanied by two bleachers 30ft in length and 6ft in width. Contractors were given three months to complete their task from the date construction commenced.

The multipurpose courts will be outfitted with lights to facilitate athletes who are desirous of training at night.  Additionally, there will be a designated area created for senior citizens to participate in recreational activities and a WIFI friendly environment.

The multipurpose facility was one of the major projects accounted for in the 2017 National Budget aimed at developing sports in Guyana.

The Multipurpose courts under construction in the compound of the National Gymnasium.

The Multipurpose courts under construction in the compound of the National Gymnasium.

 

The Multipurpose courts under construction in the compound of the National Gymnasium.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

 

