Statement by Hon Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo on the passing of Carmen Jarvis

GEORGETOWN, March 31, 2017 – When she passed yesterday, Mrs. Carmen Enid Peterkin Jarvis left a matchless legacy as a Cultural Ambassador, an educator and female exemplar.

I feel honored to have known her and worked with her whilst she served as Guyana’s Secretary General to UNESCO. She championed our cause for assistance in culture and education. It is a double loss that her successor, Mrs. Inge Nathoo, also passed recently.

Over the years of our acquaintance Mrs. Jarvis became, for me, a mother-like figure, a grand lady who was full of charm, who always had a gracious smile and who led an extraordinary life. I am sincerely thankful for her contributions to Guyanese society.

My deepest sympathies to her children and other relatives.