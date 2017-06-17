Statement by Vice President and Minister of Public Security, Hon. Khemraj Ramjattan

Jun 16, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Security, News
As the Minister of Public Security who has responsibility for the Customs Anti-Narcotics unit (CANU), I have directed that Mr. James Singh, head of CANU, should proceed on the remainder of his accumulated leave whereupon he would be given notice of his termination of employ. All benefits consequent thereupon would also be granted to him.
The recent Commission of Inquiry headed by Mr. Bruce Lovell has made a number of recommendations, one of which is the restructuring of the Unit. The decision also was taken that this Unit will come under the soon to be established National Anti-Narcotics Authority (NANA).
In a scenario where very complex and difficult decisions have to be made, there is need for some amount of reconfiguration and restructuring.
Mr. Singh has been at the Unit for nine years, and I hope to engage him on alternative placement options. I have thanked him for his leadership and all the support he has given to the Unit.
-ENDS-
