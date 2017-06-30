Stats show three cases of Tip for the year

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 30, 2017

The Ministry of Social Protection continues to work towards preventing the Trafficking In Persons (TIP) in Guyana.

Tanisha Williams-Corbin, Coordinator(ag.), Countering Trafficking in Persons Unit(CTIP), told the Department of Public Information (DPI)/Government Information Agency (GINA) that for the period January to March 2017; three cases of Trafficking in persons were referred to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for investigations.

Williams-Corbin noted that during the period the CTIP unit rescued a total of five victims, three of which were below the age of 18. She said that some of these victims were referred and some were picked up from raids.

All three of the cases were sent for legal advice, three individuals were charged. Two of the cases are ongoing in the Magistrate’s Court and one has been dismissed.

Just recently Guyana was moved up to a Tier 1 rating by the US State Department Report for its efforts to combat human trafficking.

The Ministry of Public Security is also involved in the fight against TIP. Oliver Profitt, Coordinator for the Trafficking in Persons Task Force, said his unit has already begun working on the recommendations in the US State Department’s report.

Profitt said, “we were able to look at the document and review the recommendations and we have already identified some ways going forward, that we can go forward and that we can put those things into practice.” He also thanked the people and organisations who have come onboard and assisted towards changing Guyana’s recent placement at Tier 1 by the US State Department.

Williams-Corbin vows that this year, the CTIP unit will continue its vigilance as Trafficking in Persons is still a major issue in Guyana and across the world. Additionally, as part of efforts to raise awareness of TIP the Unit is also preparing the Victims’ Rights Handbook, the first of its kind, to be launched soon.

By: Ranetta La Fleur