Street lights for critical areas in Corentyne – MPI

Jan 23, 2018 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s (MPI) Traffic and Safety Maintenance Department plans to complete the lighting of Number 19 Village, Corentyne, Berbice by mid-February. Three other critical areas in the Corentyne are also set to benefit before the end of 2018.

Projects Coordinator at the Ministry, Kester Hinds, told DPI, “We’re also doing some road marking. Palmyra to Number 35 was completed last week. We’ve completed the edge line and centre line. We have a contract from Number 35 to Moleson Creek.”

Kester Hinds, Projects Coordinator, Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

It is anticipated that by the end of March, a contract will be available for the installation of lights from Burlam to Fyrish, which will aid in the illumination of the stretch of road up to the Canje Bridge. Ulverston is among the other areas to benefit from the installation of road lights.

The contractor, Cummings Electrical Company, is currently identifying the locations where the poles will be planted. According to Hinds, work should commence within the next two weeks.

This adds to the Ministry’s initiative to improve infrastructure throughout the country.

Projects facilitated thus far include the construction of the pedestrian sidewalk along Woolford Avenue; the installation of LED highway lights on sections of the Essequibo Coast Public Road, and the design and installation of a flagpole at Stabroek which were all completed at a cost of $38.2M.

The installation of LED lights is currently ongoing along the East Coast of Demerara, Corentyne, and the Essequibo Coast at a cost of $37.1M.

$113M has been allocated in the 2018 National Budget for continued infrastructural developmental works.

 

By: Nateshia Isaacs 

