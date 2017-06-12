Latest update June 12th, 2017 7:08 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Student Loan Agency to manage Housing Revolving Fund

Jun 12, 2017 Government, Ministry of Finance, News

DPI/GINA, Monday, June 12, 2017

The Ministry of Finance Student Loans Agency is to be engaged to manage the Housing Revolving Fund according to Finance Secretary Ministry of Finance, Dr. Hector Butts.

Dr. Butts, explained to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today, at Parliament Chambers,, that no disbursement from the Fund has been made because there is no suitable agency to manage it.

Finance Secretary Dr. Hector Butts.

Established in 2011, the Fund is an agreement between the government and the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU). Currently there is $200M in the Fund’s Bank of Guyana account which is earmarked to be loaned to teachers so that they can access low cost housing loans or procure their own house.

Dr. Butts noted that the Student Loans Agency is currently in the process of addressing “some problems right now with its systems”, particularly its records and that process is expected to be completed in June.

“After that we will be looking at the student loan agency, once it handles itself, to perhaps take that on (Housing Revolving Fund) because they are involved in the issue of lending and receiving,” Dr Butts said.

The Housing Revolving Fund was an issue raised in the Auditor General’s 2015 Audit Report. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education Vibert Welch also appeared before the PAC today to answer questions in relation to a number of observations made in that Report.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Recent Articles

Student Loan Agency to manage Housing Revolving Fund

Student Loan Agency to manage Housing Revolving Fund

Jun 12, 2017

DPI/GINA, Monday, June 12, 2017 The Ministry of Finance Student Loans Agency is to be engaged to manage the Housing Revolving Fund according to Finance Secretary Ministry of Finance, Dr. Hector Butts. Dr. Butts, explained to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today, at Parliament Chambers,, that...
Read More
As T&T Trade Mission seek investment opportunities, Gaskin Promotes Private Sector, touts Guyana’s strong commitment to CSME

As T&T Trade Mission seek investment...

Jun 12, 2017

Action plan being crafted to address relocation of high risk squatters; Industry being touted as a relocation site

Action plan being crafted to address relocation...

Jun 12, 2017

Government continues to assist flood affected residents in Region Seven and Eight

Government continues to assist flood affected...

Jun 12, 2017

Remedied Kato Secondary School looking for September completion

Remedied Kato Secondary School looking for...

Jun 12, 2017

Customs and Immigration Officer urged not to fall prey to corruption

Customs and Immigration Officer urged not to fall...

Jun 12, 2017

Billions being spent to complete existing gov’t schemes

Billions being spent to complete existing gov’t...

Jun 12, 2017

Health and wellness days for adolescents at health centres being advocated –health care professionals trained

Health and wellness days for adolescents at...

Jun 12, 2017

Boyle wants regional governments help roll back teenage pregnancies

Boyle wants regional governments help roll back...

Jun 12, 2017

Minister Harmon visits storm, flood affected communities in Region Ten –       assures residents of Government’s support

Minister Harmon visits storm, flood affected...

Jun 12, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 341 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 729,867 hits