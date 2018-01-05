Substantial upgrades slated for Region Four roads, bridges

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 05, 2018

Residents of Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica) will soon benefit from the upgrade and complete rehabilitation of several roads and bridges in a number of villages during the 2018 period.

These works are part of the 2018 budgetary allocations in the capital expenditure for Region Four.

According to the 2018 budget estimates, Plaisance, Ann’s Grove, and Enmore residents will receive improved access to the villages, with the construction and rehabilitation of bridges in those areas. A sum of $20M was allocated for the execution of those projects.

Meanwhile, $70M was assigned to the region for the construction and rehabilitation of roads within the Triumph, Paradise, Ann’s Grove, Mahaica, Soesdyke, Diamond and Herstelling villages.

The sum of $5.881B budgetary estimates for Region Four, Demerara Mahaica was approved in Parliament during the December 2017 Budget Debates.

The Demerara/Mahaica Regional Democratic Council (RDC) aims to further collaborate with subject ministries in executing sectoral responsibilities while ensuring that the best level of infrastructural, educational, health, agricultural and administrative services are delivered to residents within the region.

In 2017, $80M was allotted to Region Four RDC for Public Infrastructure works – the maintenance of roads and bridges.

By: Crystal Stoll

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/