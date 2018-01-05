Latest update January 5th, 2018 6:47 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Substantial upgrades slated for Region Four roads, bridges

Jan 05, 2018 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 05, 2018

Residents of Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica) will soon benefit from the upgrade and complete rehabilitation of several roads and bridges in a number of villages during the 2018 period.

The Region 4 RDC building in Triumph Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

These works are part of the 2018 budgetary allocations in the capital expenditure for Region Four.

According to the 2018 budget estimates, Plaisance, Ann’s Grove, and Enmore residents will receive improved access to the villages, with the construction and rehabilitation of bridges in those areas. A sum of $20M was allocated for the execution of those projects.

Meanwhile, $70M was assigned to the region for the construction and rehabilitation of roads within the Triumph, Paradise, Ann’s Grove, Mahaica, Soesdyke, Diamond and Herstelling villages.

The sum of $5.881B budgetary estimates for Region Four, Demerara Mahaica was approved in Parliament during the December 2017 Budget Debates.

The Demerara/Mahaica Regional Democratic Council (RDC) aims to further collaborate with subject ministries in executing sectoral responsibilities while ensuring that the best level of infrastructural, educational, health, agricultural and administrative services are delivered to residents within the region.

In 2017, $80M was allotted to Region Four RDC for Public Infrastructure works – the maintenance of roads and bridges.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

MoPT’s programmes foster growth of new enterprises

MoPT’s programmes foster growth of new enterprises

Jan 05, 2018

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 5, 2018 The Ministry of Public Telecommunications (MoPT) will continue to work with young entrepreneurs to assist them in bringing their products to markets and eventually to monetize them. This pronouncement was made by Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine...
Read More
Improved housing and water for Hinterland communities

Improved housing and water for Hinterland...

Jan 05, 2018

Bountiful harvest projected for first rice crop of 2018

Bountiful harvest projected for first rice crop...

Jan 05, 2018

Gov’t continues its support to Trade, Labour Unions in 2018

Gov’t continues its support to Trade, Labour...

Jan 05, 2018

Substantial upgrades slated for Region Four roads, bridges

Substantial upgrades slated for Region Four...

Jan 05, 2018

NIS announces increase in funeral grants, minimum pension

NIS announces increase in funeral grants, minimum...

Jan 05, 2018

‘Rice is on the rise’ – Minister Holder

‘Rice is on the rise’ – Minister Holder

Jan 05, 2018

Meaningful improvements have been made at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE).

Meaningful improvements have been made at the...

Jan 05, 2018

Major oil find in Stabroek block

Major oil find in Stabroek block

Jan 05, 2018

First Lady receives courtesy call from Wharton School of Business students

First Lady receives courtesy call from Wharton...

Jan 05, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 411 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,328,751 hits