Success of students linked to cooperation between schools and homes – Minister Lawrence.

GEORGETOWN, MOPH – When homes and schools join forces children succeed Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence assured the 32nd Graduation and Prize Giving Ceremony of West Ruimveldt Primary School Wednesday.

In her keynote to the 164 students leaving primary for secondary education, Lawrence reminded the gathering that while teachers were “pivotal in shaping and guiding the students through this initial course of their lives,” the role of the home must not be undervalued.

The parents supplied the abundance of “emotional, academic and financial… (and other) invaluable support (while) witnessing the inward struggles, doubts and fears during the run up to the examination,” of their scions, Lawrence said.

Speaking directly to the Class of 2017, the Public Health Minister reiterated the pride of the home, school and the wider learning system in their achievement.

“We are extremely happy and proud of you and as we in this community celebrate today’s achievement which marks the first significant educational milestone, we want to encourage you to move on with determination. For those of you who were a bit disappointed with the results, I want you to look at it positively; irrespective of the outcome, you gave it your best shot and this is what is essential: your perseverance, commitment and application”.

The society will be beneficiaries of educators’ input into the children’s lives over the six years they spent in primary education sector.

“Your skillful nurturing and moulding have helped to shape their personality so that today we as parents and well-wishers can take pride in the finished products who are so elegantly gowned and capped,” Lawrence told the West Ruimveldt Primary School teachers.

As a consequence of teachers’ efforts parents Wednesday were able to exude “pride in the achievement of your child, sibling or acquaintance as you see them on the threshold of greater things to come,” Lawrence said.

She cautioned parents about castigating children who didn’t fulfill their expectations.

“I know that some of you would be disappointed and would want to upbraid your children for their performance. But all our children have performed and we must applaud their success.”

Moreover, “it’s not the end of the child who did not peak at this year exam, for the next five years will be crucial years in their development and progress and they will need all the support they can garner from parents and guardians,” Minister Lawrence counselled.

For her, contemporary learners are fortunate to be part of the 21st century era “which has been characterised by technological advancement and significant progress in every sphere of activity. You only have to make a simple click and you are immediately engulfed by information on any area of interest”.

She challenged them to enhance their reading skills which will broaden their horizons and warned them “not be satisfied with mediocrity” as they venture of another level in the learning system.

“As you settle down in the pursuit of your dreams during the next five years of secondary education, be thirsty for knowledge; learn as I encourage you to read; there is no reason for you to be clueless about world events or about the issues that challenge our world,” the minister said

Meanwhile, Head Mistress (ag), Rodlyn Fraser in delivering her 2016/2017 academic report pointed out it was a challenging year for both teachers and students but nevertheless they managed to triumph and overcome the challenges. Fraser said that she and her staff are looking forward to the upcoming academic year and planned getting much achieved.

“The staff hopes to continue the mission as a school to promote social, moral, cultural, emotional, intellectual development of our pupils though curriculum implementation of various programmes by making effective and efficient use of all available resources,” with the support of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and other resource persons, the HM said.

Shandacy Kellman emerged with 511 marks at the NGSA this year, earning her a spot at Bishops High School. She was followed by Denis Garraway with 503 marks for a place at St. Roses High, also in the capital.

Comparing statistics, the West Ruimveldt HM said the school has improved since 21 students attained ‘A’ grade schools, followed by 48 acquiring B grade and another 2 managed to gain spots in a senior secondary school.