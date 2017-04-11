Latest update July 13th, 2017 7:07 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Sugar workers’ payments up-to-date

Apr 11, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Senior officials of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) have confirmed that estate workers across the country have received their salaries for the week ending April 8, 2017.

The Government Information Agency (GINA) was made to understand that there was no need for workers to strike since Cabinet had approved $1B for the payments.

Senior Communications Specialist at GuySuCo, Audreyanna Thomas said, “All workers have been paid, some on Friday, others on Saturday… but they were all paid for the last week.”

Since assuming office, the coalition government has injected $32B to sustain the sugar industry. The industry is projected to require more than $18B to stay afloat through 2017.

There were uncertainties being circulated in the public domain about workers not being paid, and that this would possibly lead to a countrywide strike. However, the corporation refuted these rumours.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of GuySuCo, Errol Hanoman said that there has been a recent strike at the East Demerara Estate (Enmore) that was influenced by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) which claimed that GuySuCo may close the estate.

However, Thomas however explained that such information was never filtered through the corporation. “The government is actually still expected to make a decision with the future of the industry…” Thomas said if there was information released stating that an estate will be closed, that information will come directly from central government and the corporation has not heard of any such decision.

Government is still to pronounce on the way forward with the industry.

Meanwhile the option of diversifying the industry is taking centre stage. The government is exploring self sufficiency of workers through the means of diverse agricultural practices such as cattle ranching, orchards, dairy production and aquaculture.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

 

Recent Articles

Emergency works ongoing at the Lusignan Prison- conditions to improve for over 500 prisoners in next  24 hours

Emergency works ongoing at the Lusignan Prison- conditions to improve...

Jul 13, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, July 13, 2017 Prisoners that are currently in the open area of the Lusignan Prison will have better facilities within the next 24 hours. This was stated by Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan at a Press Conference today. Minister Ramjattan said that despite being...
Read More
Six escapees verified on the run, two more accounted for–Minister Ramjattan

Six escapees verified on the run, two more...

Jul 13, 2017

Wamaradong utilising  CDP to establish a nature farm

Wamaradong utilising  CDP to establish a nature...

Jul 13, 2017

Gov’t to invest more in youths- Minister Ramjattan

Gov’t to invest more in youths- Minister...

Jul 13, 2017

Gov’t/ CPL ink deal for Guyana Leg of CPL to be hosted at Providence Stadium

Gov’t/ CPL ink deal for Guyana Leg of CPL to be...

Jul 13, 2017

Rebuilding assistance for flood affected Region 7 and 8 farmers ongoing

Rebuilding assistance for flood affected Region 7...

Jul 13, 2017

Five-day workshop focuses on the quality and safety of food

Five-day workshop focuses on the quality and...

Jul 13, 2017

NTC receives land to build Secretariat

NTC receives land to build Secretariat

Jul 13, 2017

New standby generator procured for Mabaruma

New standby generator procured for Mabaruma

Jul 13, 2017

New Central Planning Committee begins planning for Mashramani 2018

New Central Planning Committee begins planning...

Jul 13, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 373 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 820,525 hits