Support activities that help senior citizens lead meaningful lives – First Lady says at launch of Wisroc Senior Citizens’ Club

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 1, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, this morning, called on residents of the Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten) to support the Wisroc Senior Citizens’ Club, which aims to bridge the generational gap between the elderly and younger residents through the transferral of knowledge and the sharing of experiences. She made these remarks at a Prayer Breakfast at the Wisburg Secondary School, which officially launched the club. The event also saw participation from senior citizens from the Dorfor Home for the Elderly and from communities such as Blueberry Hill, Silvertown, One Mile and Christianburg. The First Lady, later in the day, turned the sod at the site for the construction of a building to house the Club in the Wisroc Housing Scheme.

“This Club will not only provide opportunities for seniors of Wisroc to meet and share their knowledge it will also promote intergenerational interaction by having the seniors interact and share their knowledge and experiences with the young people in the communities. The young people too will be given an opportunity to share their experiences and their knowledge and to learn from those of our seniors,” the First said.

In addition, Mrs. Granger said that the founders of the Club must be praised for their vision, which is based on serving and strengthening the community. She then urged all like-minded citizens to support their efforts to reduce the social isolation of senior citizens and improve their health and well-being “by providing inclusive, interactive and accessible programmes that make a difference in their lives. Ultimately, this will empower them to live meaningful and connected lives in which they are engaged and participate in their community”.

The First Lady pledged to provide assistance to advance the Club’s programmes. She also committed to exploring the possibilities of hosting the Care for the Elderly and Early Childhood Education workshops in the region next year to complement programmes, with similar missions, that are already ongoing.

Meanwhile, President of the Club, Ms. Ruperta Fanfair said that it was by divine inspiration that she was inspired to

gather all of the senior citizens in Wisroc and spearhead programmes that would enhance their lives. She commended Member of Parliament of Region Ten, Mr. Jermaine Figueira and Mr. Collis Gift, who both threw their support behind her efforts. Their involvement saw the Club benefiting from accommodation and other forms of tangible support from the Food for the Poor (Guyana) Incorporated (FFTP)and Caring for Others Guyana Incorporated and corporate Guyana.

Ms. Fanfair said that the 60 members of her club meet every Wednesday where they socialise and create craftwork and other items such as hand painted and appliqued pillow cases, bedsheets and tablecloths. The six-month old Club also benefits from assistance from teenage girls in the community and, principally, from those enrolled at the Mackenzie High School, who help them to produce scented candles and other novelty items for sale. “It’s not six months yet and being women… we opened an account at the bank,” she said.

Pastor Selwyn Sills chaired the event, which also attended by Mayor of Linden, His Worship Carwyn Holland, Member of Parliament, Mr. Audwin Rutherford, Mr. Figueira, Assistant National Director, Community Development Council, Ms. Sandra Adams, representative of FFTP, Ms. Andrea Benjamin and members of the community.